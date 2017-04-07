Baldwin Lake Ecological Reserve opens for the season on April 1 with free guided wildflower hike organized by Southern California botanists Saturdays at 11:30 a.m.
Join San Bernardino National Forest botanists as they lead guided Wildflower Walks exploring unique Pebble Plain terrain. Volunteers identify some of the unique species that grow here and nowhere else in the world. The walk is a half-mile loop and is free; bring your own lunch and water and wear hiking boots. Parking and restrooms are available.
Learn about wildflowers endemic to Big Bear, like Parish’s rock crest which typically blooms in early spring along with Douglass’ violets that are actually yellow. `Shooting Stars’ should be in peak bloom in April as well. Later in spring Kennedy’s Buckwheat emerges.
Guided wildflower walks in the reserve continue through June 24. Best viewing is in April and May as colors are in full bloom and temperatures are still relatively cool. And with the decent winter early season growth on the Pebble Plain has been impressive.
Pebble Plain is unique to Big Bear and there are other areas of it in the Valley besides the Preserve. There are sections in upper Moonridge that are also being set aside for preservation.
The self-guided interpretive trail is open daily and visits 11 marked posts, presenting a healthy dose of rare habitat and history. Pick up a free guide at the trailhead or at Big Bear Discovery Center (closed Tuesday and Wednesday). Call (909) 866-3437.