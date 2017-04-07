2017 MS Walk is on Alpine Pedal Path with music, kids zone to raise money to fight multiple sclerosis. Registration 8:30 a.m., opening ceremonies 10 a.m., walk at 10:30. (909) 949-1363.

Beat feet for a good cause during the 2017 Big Bear MS Walk on Saturday, May 6 along North Shore’s Alpine Pedal Path. Join dozens of teams and hundreds of walkers for a morning walk along the lake followed by terrific party. The walk starts and ends at North Shore Elementary and continues up the paved Alpine Pedal Path.

Choose from a 1K walk or 5K walk, roll, stroll or run option. The lake is just feet from participants, and views of the ski resorts and snow-covered peaks of the San Gorgonio Wilderness in the distance are stunning. Along the way there’s rest stops with snacks and drinks. Alpine Pedal Path is a great early-season walk anyway and is popular with bikers, skaters and strollers.



Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies get underway at 10 a.m. with Big Bear Marine Corps Color Guard leading the way. There’s tons of activities to enjoy including information and vendor booths, music, and kids fun zone with bounce house. The food court features grub from participating restaurants. The walk follows at 10:30.

