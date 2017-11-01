Laughs galore are in store during the second annual Big Bear Comedy Festival at four different venues in the Village November 3-4.
The two-day comedy bender features performances by nearly two dozen comedians seen on Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing, the Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel shows, Comics Unleashed and more. Each has varying comedic styles guaranteeing something for everyone with styles ranging from PG to double earmuffs.
There’s eight shows at multiple venues in the Village including The Cave, Nottingham’s Tavern, Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. and Stillwells. Shows range from “LR” to “Adult,” kicking off with “Tap the Funny” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Nottingham’s to Saturday’s 11 p.m. closer “Poisoned” at the brewery. In between there’s shows like “Chuckle Chasers,” “Only the Nasty Survive,” “Battle of the Sexes” and more.
All the performers have serious credits. Dave DeVito was voted “Best Stand-Up” at the Los Angeles Comedy Festival and “Best of the Fest” at the SLO Comedy Festival. Mark Fry has appeared in many commercials along with “Last Comic Standing,” “Conan” and most recently “Marvin Marvin on Nickelodeon. Greg Wilson has been on Modern Family, Law & Order, Hawaii Five-O, Bones and other shows while doing comedy on VH1, TruTV, Showtime and more.
Other performers include Delanie Fischer, featured on Last Call with Carson Daly, Fox’s Punchline, Fuse TV’s Stand Up and Deliver, and this fall will appear on Lifetime in a film she wrote. One of the world’s best comedians, James Uloth is another must-see. And all performers will be hanging out at the venues, creating an electric atomosphere and fun weekend.
Advance tickets are $15 for each show or $20 at the door. Weekend pass good for all performances is $69. Purchase online or in person at Village Music (603 Pine Knot Ave.), (909) 866-4449.