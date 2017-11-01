http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/the-crucible/

`The Crucible’ presented by the High School at Performing Arts Center 7 p.m., 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets $15, student/senior $10. (909) 866-4970.

Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department takes on one of theater’s most powerful works during its presentation of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible during four Performing Arts Center shows.

Staged at 7 p.m. November 2-4 with 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Nov. 5, The Crucible recounts a partially fictionalized story of the Salem witch trials in the Massachussests Bay Colony in 1692-93. The story follows married man John Proctor, who breaks off his involvement with younger Abigail Williams. She in turn leads other local girls in an occult rite wishing death upon John’s wife Elizabeth. When the ritual is discovered, the girls are brought to trial and the famous witch hunt begins.

Miller wrote The Crucible in response to the modern day witch hunt for communists in the United States during McCarthy-era politics in the late 1940s and early 50s. The Crucible won the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play. A talented BBHS cast brings the play to life with Brian Adams directing.

Tickets are $15, senior/student $10. The show is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older.

For tickets call the PAC at (909) 866-4970 or click here.