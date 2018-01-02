http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/air-style-qualifier/

Air & Style Qualifier at Bear Mountain in The Scene with DJ Daniel Rojas, performance by Travis Barker. Free. Call (909) 866-5766.

There’s DJ Daniel Rojas and performance by Travis Barker. Plus someone is going to secure a spot at the Air & Style LA snowboard competition in March!

Hit Bear Mountain for a day of fun in the sun on January 6. Great music on the deck and the chance to compete in Exposition Park at the Los Angeles Coliseum on March 3-4 are big draws. So too is the fact that competition and concert are free.

First 50 to sign up day of the event (under 18 parent signature required) are in so get there early to compete. One male or female will be selected by overall performance graded on assorted technical rails in The Scene including downrails, kink rails, closeouts and combo features. Win and advance to the huge 4th annual Air + Style Los Angeles music festival and Big Air snowboard competition.

Olympian Shaun White, who hopes to again medal in the upcoming 2018 Games in Pyeonechang, South Korea, presents the awards at 2 p.m. Barker, best known as drummer for the band Blink 182, takes the stage for an hour-long show at 2:30.