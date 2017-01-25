Enjoy a full day of winter play—including lunch!— for less than twenty dollars as Alpine Slide hosts its annual winter KOLA-FM “Slide Day” on Thursday, January 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. And there’s a ton of new snow to enjoy after the recent storms! It’s a deal worth driving up for, especially with the month’s record snowfall.

For $19.99, guests receive an all-day pass for inner tubing on the area’s snowplay hill, which includes tube rental, use of the Magic Carpet uphill ride, and sliding on four downhill runs and the famous, twisting “Snake.” Guests also get two rides on the one-of-a-kind Alpine Slide, an Olympic bobsled-like experience full of banked turns and long straightaways, plus a turn on the Putt `N Around Go-Karts and 18-hole miniature golf course (weather permitting).

When hunger strikes after all that fun, Slide Day guests also get a hot dog, chips and Coca-Cola for lunch.

Combined the full day of fun in the Big Bear sun costs well over $40, so parents and youngsters save serious money—all day snow play lift ticket is normally $30 itself.

Thanks to the area’s aggressive snowmaking with Lenko fan guns plus all the natural snow, conditions are excellent. Getting to the top of all the snow is easy, thanks to the Alpine Slide’s Magic Carpet, covered for guest comfort.

KOLA-FM radio will be on hand for an on-air remote broadcast on Alpine Slide’s expanded sundeck. Enjoy the recently remodeled heated lodge, with spacious windows to soak in the views plus video games and family-priced snack bar.

Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain is on Big Bear Blvd. 1/4 mile west of the Village. Call (909) 866-4626.

