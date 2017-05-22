There’s plenty happening to get summer 2017 off to a roaring start in Big Bear over Memorial Day weekend.

Art on the Corner in the heart of Big Bear Village features three days of fine art and crafts from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on May 27-29. Enjoy a glass of beer or wine and browse through fine art and craftmanship that includes everything from Adirondack chairs to paintings, in all mediums. Proceeds benefit Bear Valley Guild for the Arts and admission is free.

The show is on the corner of Village Dr. and Pine Knot Ave. at the Christmas Tree lot. Call (909) 585-2868.

Big Bear Historical Museum opens for the season on May 27. Explore the Valley’s colorful history with not just exhibits and artifacts but also hands-on experiences the whole family loves. Working blacksmith shop, gold panning for kids—expanded this year!—and a five-stamp mill that actually fires up on weekends are just a few highlights.

The museum, on Greenway next to Big Bear City Park, is open Saturdays, Sundays, Wednesdays and holiday Mondays and admission is just $5, 12 and under free. (909) 585-8100.

The Antique Car Club Show on Sunday, May 28 returns to Big Bear Speedway located at Big Bear Snow Play (42825 Big Bear Blvd.) The show is a preview of the group’s huge Fun Run in August. Catch dozens of cars from yesteryear for free, from wood panel trucks to rods and roadsters, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

There’s also a pinewood derby for fifth graders that’s great fun. After looking at the cars, try driving Sodi Karts to get a feel for racing at its finest at Big Bear Speedway.

Western Mountain Steam Festival has three days of cowboys, time travelers and pirates during its inaugural event at historic Pedersen Sawmill in Fawnskin on May 27-29. There’s great food and ale, sarsaparilla and soda plus merchants selling a variety of handcrafted wares like jewelry, clothing, art, unique time traveler and Steampunk items and much more.

Performers include Renaissance Faire favorite Adam the Bawdy Juggler, plus Wild Bil’s Western Stunt Show, Sin City Steampunk Dolls, Doc Phineas, Gypsy Time Travelers and more. Owen Phairis presents his planetarium projector museum and don’t miss sword swallower Lynx Kim. Festival hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., till 4 p.m. on Monday. Tickets are $18, $12 senior/child or $34 and $20 (respectively) for weekend passes.

Honor America’s fallen heroes on Monday, May 29 during Memorial Day Service at Veteran’s Park at 10 a.m. There will be a Marine Corps League color detail, live music by Mountain Fife and Drums, and wreath presentation by Women’s Auxiliary of the American Legion. Caskets represent fallen heroes from the two World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf and Iraq wars, and attendees are given a flower to remember their own soldiers.

Taps is played and a symbolic casket brought to the park through the Village at 9:30 a.m. The event is held by Marine Corps League Detachment 1038 and American Legion Post 584. Veteran’s Park is on the boulevard just east of Pine Knot.

