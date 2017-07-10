http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/kola-fm-slide-day-at-alpine-slide/

KOLA-FM Slide Day at Alpine Slide; all-day waterslide pass, Alpine Slide rides, lunch, more for $19.99.

Enjoy a full day of play for less than $20—including lunch!—when Big Bear’s Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain hosts its annual summer “Slide Day” with KOLA-FM on Thursday, July 13.

For just $19.99 Slide Day guests receive an all-day water slide pass—a $15 value in itself—plus two trips down the signature Alpine Slide bobsleds, a spin on the Putt `N Around Go-Karts, and 18 holes on the adjoining miniature golf course. The Slide Day deal even includes hot dog, soda and bag of chips for lunch. It’s a $40-plus value that adds up to a day of inexpensive family fun in the Big Bear sun.

Slide Day guests can beat the heat with as many trips down the double water slide as they want. Then head over to the signature Alpine Slide, a one-of-a-kind ride that closely duplicates Olympic bobsledding. Riders control their own sleds with teflon runners and ball-bearing wheels down two quarter-mile long cement tracks with banked turns and long straightaways.

Slide Day guests also receive a round on the Putt `N Around miniature golf course, plus a turn on the oval go-kart track. KOLA-FM radio will be on hand for an on-air remote broadcast on Alpine Slide’s recently expanded sundeck.

Alpine Slide is on Big Bear Blvd. 1/4 mile west of the Village. (909) 866-4626.