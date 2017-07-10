Escape the sweltering heat in the cities with a day of play in the cool spray on the double water slide at Alpine Slide!
Enjoy cooler temperatures in the mountains while splishing and splashing on Alpine Slide’s two flumes of cascading water, which take riders down long straightaways and through numerous turns before depositing them in the solar-heated pool at the bottom. Big Bear is just an easy two hour drive from most Southern California locations.
Flume #1 is considered the slower of the two, with a more gentle descent at the beginning but a series of sharp turns at the bottom that really whip riders around. Flume #2 on slider’s right drops quickly at the onset of the ride and takes riders through a series of gyrating turns.
Water slide rides are inexpensive—just $15 for an all day pass, 10 rides for $10, or two bucks each. A great way to beat summer heat, and parents who don’t want to play don’t get soaked either since they don’t have to pay to get in, unlike at other water parks. Spread a blanket out on the grass or take a seat on one of two outdoor sundecks and soak up rays while the kids play.
For more cool times at Alpine Slide, try its signature bobsleds which never need snow. Experience many of the same gravitational forces Olympic bobsledders feel while navigating sleds you control through high banked turns and long straightaways. Each sled sports teflon runners and ball-bearing wheels so it glides down the two quarter-mile long cement tracks, with riders using brake to control their speed.
Alpine Slide is also home to Putt `N Around go-karts and 18-hole miniature golf course, filled with water hazards, breaking greens and “sand traps.” Go-karts feature 5.5 horsepower Honda motors and safety features like professional three-point restraint systems similar to those found in race cars, rack and pinion steering, even roll bars. Take a break from the action in the expanded lodge with family priced snacks including hand-scooped ice cream bar.
Enjoy it all on the July 13 “Slide Day” which includes all day water slide pass, two trips down the Alpine Slide, 18 holes of miniature golf and spin on the Go-karts for just $19.99. Slide Day even includes lunch with hot dog, chips and soda! It’s a $40-plus value and great excuse to escape the heat for some cool mountain play.
Alpine Slide Big Bear is open daily for family fun from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays till 9 and is at 800 Wildrose Ln. in Big Bear Lake, 1/4 mile west of Village shopping, home to 60 specialty stores. Call (909) 866-4626.