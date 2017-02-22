Who’s best, the Beatles or Rolling Stones? Decide for yourself when what the Los Angeles Times called “The Most Unique Tribute Show in Decades” returns to The Cave Big Bear on Saturday, February 25.

“Beatles vs. Stones” is an on-stage musical shootout of hit after hit songs courtesy of internationally renowned tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction. Both bands go to great lengths to make the competition as real as possible; Abbey Road members play modern reissues of the exact same instruments and amps the Beatles used, while Satisfaction’s “Keith Richards” (Trey Garitty) duplicates his disjointed walk, blacked-out tooth and electrical tape around snakeskin boots.

The bands alternate mini sets and trade improvised barbs and banter between songs to act out the famous “rivalry.” From costume changes that take the Beatles from their black suits for “A Hard Day’s Night” and mustaches and wigs a la the Sgt. Pepper era to the wild gyrations of the Stones’ Mick Jagger (courtesy Sir Joseph Infante), both bands present accurate sound and look.

Since 2011 the shootout has played to sold out audiences across the west, from the Coach House and Canyon Club to Harrah’s Tahoe, Harrah’s Rincon and Pala Casino. While the shootout has been to The Cave before and enthusiastically received, Satisfaction is a newcomer and arrives with heavyweight credentials after some 3,000 performances as the Stones over 20 years.

Featured in Rolling Stone and Showbiz Magazines among others, Satisfaction was the first Stones tribute to debut on the Las Vegas strip as part of Legends in Concert. High accolades came when the group was approved by the Rolling Stones to perform long term engagements with Walt Disney Corp. Satisfaction has toured the world including soldout shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Show producers Tom Maher and Andy Nagle auditioned over 200 Beatles performers at a casting call in 2008, many of whom already played in tribute bands. In this competition concert, the bands strive to be so accurate, even the mistakes are duplicated. “In `All My Lovin’ Ringo forgets the form of the song and goes into the chorus beat by mistake,” said Axel Clarke, who fills the drummer’s shoes for Abbey Road. “He plays that beat for one bar, realizes his error, and switches back to the verse beat. Most people might not notice things like that, but it adds a level of authenticity.”

Tickets start at just $20. The Cave Big Bear; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

