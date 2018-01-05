As if Wynonna Judd and Jefferson Starship, performing at The Cave Big Bear January 19 and 26 respectively, wasn’t enough, there’s also Shwayze, comedian Paul Shore and more.

There’s Tomorrows Bad Seeds and terrific tribute to Billy Joel. For something really different, catch Metalachi, the world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Combined it makes for a full month at Big Bear’s Big Bear’s intimate concert venue where the dance floor is feet from the stage. State-of-the-art lighting and sound system enhance the concert experience as do special effects like lasers, fog machines, even “snow” periodically falling. Plus The Cave has full cocktail service including craft beers from Big Bear Lake Brewing Co.

THE STRANGER—A TRIBUTE TO BILLY JOEL opens 2018 at The Cave on Jan. 5. With 150 million records sold Joel is one of the world’s most beloved musicians of all time, and tasked with bringing his hits to life is Mike Santoro. Ironically born in raised in Joel’s hometown, Santoro look like Joel, plays piano like him and most importantly sounds like the star.

He’s joined by a talented band in presenting songs like “Piano Man,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll,” “You May Be Right” and so many more. Tickets start at $18.

SHWAYZE on Jan. 6 has been synonymous with summer since 2008; now the former MTV reality show star and rap artist is out and about for winter. Fans will be “Buzzin” (reference to his Top 20 Billboard hit) at Shwayze’s breezy melodies and smooth rhymes which earned him acclaim on hits like “Corona and Lime,” which reached #23 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

He’s dominated iTunes hop hot charts with songs like “Love is Overrated,” which has over two million streams and continues to grow. The edgy, experimental electro-rock “Let it Beat” debuted #1 on iTunes and the more contemporary “Island in the Sun” came in #2. His 2013 tour sold out 17 cities including the Troubadour. Tickets from $15-$35.

TOMORROWS BAD SEEDS bring reggae rock to The Cave on Jan. 12. TBS has enjoyed a meteoric start to its career since its debut album “Early Prayers” in June 2007 hit the airwaves. The band was part of the Warped Tour 2010 and performed “Only for You” on national television with Craig Ferguson in 2011. The single “Nice & Slow” charted #1 on CDbaby Reggae charts.

The single from the third TBS album “One Way” made the Billboard Indicator Charts and the band is touring in support of a new single “Throwback.” Tickets are just $15-$25.

COMEDIAN PAULY SHORE is at The Cave. Jan. 13. He’s starred in many comedic movies in the 1990’s—Encino Man, Bio-Dome, Son in Law to name just a few—but Shore’s career has mostly focused on stand-up comedy as he travels far and wide telling jokes.

Not quite the superstardom he experienced in the 90’s as host of the hit MTV show “Totally Pauly,” but Shore loves to hit the road and do what comes natural: be funny. Tickets are $20-$30.

METALACHI melds heavy metal and mariachi at The Cave Jan. 20. The world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band puts on a rockin’ show and is in the midst of a nationwide tour across the country and back, hitting the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh and everything in between. Tickets are $15-$25.

The Cave; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or www.thecavebigbear.com.