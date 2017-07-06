Fireworks continue at The Cave Big Bear in July after an Independence Day headliner weekend that included Dick Dale and Ted Nugent, with a schedule that includes Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Men at Work’s Colin Hay.

Then there’s Zeppelin USA returning to replicate the supergroup’s sound. A Johnny Cash tribute so good it brought the late star’s wife to tears. July 20 Battle of the Bands followed by Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute on July 21. All presented with state-of-the-art sound and lighting plus special effects like lasers, fog and even “snow” to create an amazing concert experience at The Cave Big Bear.

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY makes its first Cave appearance Saturday, July 8. The band has been seen a remarkable seven appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, the Super Bowl Halftime Show, even performed for three U.S. Presidents during a nearly quarter-century career, and it’s still an all-original member core lineup after all these years!

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has shown swing music is cool even as other genres have come and gone, blending a vibrant fusion of jazz and Dixieland. The band’s music has been heard in many films and television shows, like “The Wild,” “Despicable Me,” “Phineas & Ferb,” “Third Rock from the Sun” and many more. Including “Dancing With the Stars” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” plus “Christman in Rockefeller Center” and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Tickets start at just $35.

ZEPPELIN USA its amazing tribute to the ultimate rock band on Saturday, July 15. The attention to musical detail is incredible, with special recognition of Led Zeppelin’s famous guitar riffs and haunting vocals.

This isn’t a band that dresses the part; it’s professional Las Vegas and Southland musicians letting their talents do the talking, putting on a great show that has its own touches. Like breaking out into Van Halen music or playing to the audience. “Kashmir “is a particular highlight along with “Black Dog,” “Rock and Roll” and Stairway to Heaven.” Those never fortunate enough to see Led Zep live will feel like they at least got to hear them. Tickets start at $20. Gary Mason Band opens.

COLIN HAY on July 22 is best known for his days as lead vocalist with 1980’s greats Men at Work, but he’s also had a very fruitful solo career; in fact his latest album, Fierce Mercy which debuted earlier this year, is his 13th release. It’s already garnered rave reviews, especially standout songs “A Thousand Million Reasons” and “Come Tumblin’ Down.”

Of course Men at Work were 1980’s icons as songs like “Down Under” arrived from Australia with the band and rocketed to the top of the charts. Other hits include “Who Can it Be Now,“ “Overkill” and “It’s a Mistake.” Hay has also been a regular with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band and has many television credits including NBC’s “Scrubs.” Tickets start at $35.

What has to be the nation’s top Johnny Cash Tribute is on July 29. The only tribute band endorsed by the star’s official website JohnnyCash.com, San Diego-based Cash’d Out brought tears to Cindy Cash at a show. “She gave me a necklace with Johnny’s hair in a glass locket,” said vocalist Douglass Benson.

Cash’d Out plays over 150 of the Man in Black’s tunes including the June Carter-Cash duets made famous in the Oscar-winning film “Walk the Line.” The band has toured the country for over a decade and been a big favorite in its prior Cave shows.

Cash’s longtime drummer W.S. Holland sat in with Cash’d Out. Cash producer Lou Robin has been to several shows and calls it like “going back in time. The group has won four San Diego Music Awards for Best Tribute Band with over 150 Cash songs in its repetoire. Tickets start at $15.

The Cave; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or www.thecavebigbear.com.

