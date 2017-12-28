http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/air-supply-at-the-cave/

Air Supply in concert at The Cave Big Bear at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $95-$110. Call (909) 878-0204.

AIR SUPPLY on Dec. 30 see the iconic Australian soft rock duo in Big Bear for the first time. Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock backed by a variety of musicians through the years have had a string of hit songs worldwide including eight Top Ten hits in the United States. “Two Less Lonely People in the World” is a megahit along with “Sweet Dreams” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.”

Other favorites include “Even the Nights are Better,” “The One That You Love,” “Without You” and “Every Woman in the World” among others. “Dance With Me” from the 2010 album Mumbo Jumbo showed the pair still have it and Air Supply continues to tour worldwide, just returning from an Asian trip with stops in China, Japan and Indonesia.

In 2005 over 175,000 people crammed in to see Air Supply in Cuba. The Cave will be infinitely more intimate with tickets starting at $95.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30. The Cave Big Bear is at 40789 Village Dr.