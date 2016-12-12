Sing along to some of the greatest music ever written during “The Messiah” community singalong Saturday, December 17 during 2 and 5 p.m. shows at the Performing Arts Center.

Handel’s magnificent classic is presented by the Big Bear Chorale, 40-45 voices strong but this is singalong so bring sheet music and join in. Accompanying are violinists Catie Donoho, Joshua Rodriguez-Irons, and Alicia and Tawny Williams. Sydney Aaron is on viola with cellists Sharon and Sophia Rizzo. Dr. Jonathan Rhodes Lee plays harpsichord and Glenda Beukelman is on organ.

The choir is led by guest conductor Dr. Tod Fitzpatrick, professor of music at University Nevada Las Vegas (story page 2). Singers include students from Diane Sloan Kubeja’s voice studio, CATS performers fresh off the 11-show run of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, church choirs and others.

Audiences members are not required to sing but are invited to join in for and all portions of Handel’s first section of “The Messiah” along with the famous “Hallelujah Chorus” which actually comes from the Easter portion. Messiah was composed by Handel in 1741 and debuted to a modest reception, but has since become one of the best known and most frequently performed choral works in western music. This performance features the first of three parts of the Messiah that’s traditionally performed during the holidays, featuring the prophesies of Christ’s birth.

Soloists include UNLV faculty members with doctorates in music and extensive credits. General admission is $10.

The performance is sponsored by The Arts Council. Pre-concert lectures feature musicologist Dr. Jonathan Rhodes Lee at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m For tickets call (909) 866-4970 or click here.

