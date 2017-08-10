Travel to the days of yore with grub, grog and merriment during Big Bear Renaissance Faire on the beautiful north shore in Fawnskin at historic Pedersen Sawmill…expanded to four August weekends for 2017!
An exciting, vibrant village springs up among towering pine trees from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on August 5-6, 12-13, 19-20 and now 26-27. Each weekend has a theme too starting with the opening Fairy Frolic, followed by Pirate Takeover, Royal Purple weekend and finally Steampunk which takes visitors back to the days when everything was powered by steam.
There’s knights jousting on horseback in live competition, archery tournament, live steel battle, plus mounted contests of skill and horsemanship. Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Court and Midsummer Fairy Forest Children’s area are other highlights. The days of William Shakespeare and the Renaissance are presented with nonstop entertainment by strolling entertainers, stage performances with belly dancers, jugglers, musicians and singers, beautiful crafts and plenty of period food and drink.
Thrill to live jousting courtesy of the Imperial Knights. This is no dinner show but rather live contact action without predetermined winner. Wearing 130 lbs. of armor is just the beginning; each competitor peers through a quarter-inch slit in their helmet, staring down a foe atop a 2,000 lb. horse just as they are.
Each contestant enters the arena to plenty of pageantry with a bow to the Queen and chivalry for the ladies. When they charge head-on the ground shudders and their solid hemlock lances often break and yes, occasionally so do bones. It’s full contact action at its best.
The Lynx Show is a unique blend of magic, sword swallowing and comedy by a veteran who has performed at Renaissance festivals across the country. Also entertaining is Joust Kidding, a high energy singing group with a stage full of pirates. Speaking of, there’s plenty of swashbucking fun with Under the Black Flag, with duels and the opportunity to learn how to take down a pirate, or become one. Pedersen Sawmill is at 39115 Rim of the World Dr. in Fawnskin. Visit the Fairy Garden for a world of enchantment.
Of course there’s plenty of good grub and grog, with suds freely flowing and turkey legs to gnaw, pig on a stick, bratwurst and more traditional tastes like sandwiches, gyros and tacos. For a medieval shopping experience visit the marketplace with dozens of merchants presenting wares from ere and yon, ranging from Renaissance clothing to pewter steins, tarts, scents, oils, ceramics and much more.
Daily Faire admission is $18 for adults, or $32 buys a weekend pass good for both days. Season passes valid all four weekends are $110. Senior/student/military admission is $12 daily, $20 weekends and $55 season pass, 5 and under free. www.bbvrsinc.org.