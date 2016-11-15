Families are enjoying Southern California’s longest inner tubing runs as Big Bear Snow Play became the region’s first winter recreation area to open for the season on Saturday, November 12.

Despite the warm temperatures in the cities, Big Bear Snow Play has been able to run its ski resort-quality Lenko fan guns to build a one-and-a-half foot base of manmade snow with two runs open. Forecasts call for temperatures and with continued snowmaking the area will eventually have 20 feet of snow or more piled high on up to eight runs, enough for tubing till Easter and beyond.

Big Bear Snow Play, once a ski area known as Rebel Ridge, offers worldclass inner tubing on the longest runs in Southern California. As the guns continue to blast jet streams of snow Big Bear Snow Play builds special features like whoop-di-doos and berms in addition to its traditional downhill runs. For after dark thrills Big Bear Snow Play last season debuted Glow Tubing night sessions, as the runs are illuminated by changing strobe lights that turn red, blue, yellow, even black light. Glow Tubing is on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday periods from 5-9 p.m. beginning Friday, Nov. 25.

Guests never have to walk uphill for their downhill fun. Big Bear Snow Play has two Magic Carpet uphill lifts that families merely step on and off of. No uphill climb to tire parents and kids out means they save all their energy for downhill fun and get in as many runs as they want. One of the Carpets is even enclosed in Plexiglass for those snowy, chilly days and during Glow Tubing it’s lit up by over 1,500 LED multi-color fluorescent lights for an incredible effect!

Snowcats groom nightly and in between day and night sessions to ensure the best possible conditions for guests, who enjoy evenly-spread corduroy. There’s also a separate kiddie area for the youngest riders. When it’s time for a winter warm-up, head inside the heated base lodge for family-priced snack bar and video games.

Big Bear Snow Play is now open daily for inner tubing from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All-day passes include tube rental and Magic Carpet lift for $30. Glow tubing sessions Fridays, Saturdays and holiday periods from 5-9 p.m. cost $25. Guests are free to come and go as they want or bring their own lunch and there’s plenty of paved parking.

Big Bear Snow Play is on Big Bear Blvd. next to Motel 6. Call (909) 585-0075.

