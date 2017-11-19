http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/christmas-in-the-village/

Get ready for a rocking start to the holiday season when Village merchants host the 32nd annual “Christmas in the Village” the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 24.

Santa’s Grand Entrance begins at 5 p.m. at the corner of Pine Knot and Village Dr. and the recently renovated business district with fire pits and seating is a great place to welcome the season—improved sound system too. The outdoor celebration features the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus on their traditional Big Bear sleigh—a City of Big Bear Lake fire engine—which delivers the couple right to the holiday house they’ll inhabit all season at 5:30 p.m. The Clauses then head to their little house on the corner for pictures and to pass out candy from 6-9 p.m.

Holiday entertainment again features Big Bear’s original Mountain Marvelettes. Tori Waner, Jodi Cline, Jessica Brasher and Kylar Carmody, all local girls, reunite for the event, singing holiday classics like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Deck the Halls” and others to go with their standard song list of hits from the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s.

Don’t let their youth fool you; the Mountain Marvelettes have become a Big Bear phenomenon, appearing at events for the Arts Council and Discovery Center singing classic standards like “Lollipop” and “Sugartime.” Waner, Cline and Brasher all starred in Community Arts Theater Society (CATS) shows, and Waner and Cline were each selected to join young singers from around the country in performing at Carnegie Hall.

Also performing is singer Nikki Sparks, a favorite at Big Bear venues including The Cave, 572 Social and others. “She’s a little bit country, a little bit rock and roll” with a terrific voice and playlist that covers everything from Shania Twain to Bon Jovi. Sparks is also recording her first CD.

The evening features master of ceremonies Steve Cassling and includes the tree lighting ceremony which illuminates an enormous and beautiful Village pine. Warm up with hot beverages offered by Big Bear Lion’s Club on the corner of Pine Knot and Village Dr. and huddle in front of outdoor fire pits in front of Copper Q, Amangela’s and The Cave.

Big Bear Lake dignitaries cruise up the street at 5 p.m. in Nottingham’s 1920 white touring bus. Arrive early to shop the 60-plus unique stores and restaurants in the Village before streets are closed to traffic at 4 p.m. Be sure to dress warm…just maybe there will be snow.

Once festivities have concluded it’s time to enjoy Voices of Christmas, strolling carolers dressed in Dickens-style attire singing traditional and contemporary songs a cappella till about 8:15 p.m. Professional singers—each a soloist in his or her own right—present over 100 songs and have been seen on the hit television show “Modern Family.” The group is affiliated with The Wonderelles who entertained at Christmas in the Village a few years ago.