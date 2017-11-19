Enjoy the time-honored tradition of playing in the snow for Thanksgiving weekend as Big Bear Snow Play opens for inner tubing fun on Sunday, November 19.
While it has been warm in the cities, there’s lots of snow on the runs at Big Bear Snow Play, which took advantage of cold, dry temperatures to power up ski resort-quality Lenko snowmaking fan guns. In fact there’s already up to two feet of snow on the runs and with continued snowmaking Big Bear Snow Play will eventually have 20 feet or more on up to eight runs.
Big Bear Snow Play, once a ski area known as Rebel Ridge, offers worldclass inner tubing on the longest runs in Southern California. As snowmaking continues Big Bear Snow Play will sculpt one-of-a-kind snow features like whoop-di-doos and berms in addition to traditional downhill runs. Popular Glow Tubing night sessions will return soon as well, with runs illuminated by changing strobe lights that turn red, blue, yellow, even black light.
Snowcats groom all the snow nightly and in between day and night sessions to ensure the best possible conditions for guests, who enjoy evenly-spread corduroy. There’s also separate kiddie area for the youngest riders. When it’s time for a winter warm-up, Big Bear Snow Play offers comfortable heated base lodge with family-priced snack bar, winter accessories and video games.
Guests never have to walk uphill for downhill fun. Big Bear Snow Play has two Magic Carpet uphill lifts guests merely step on and off of. No uphill climb to tire parents and kids out means they save all their energy for downhill fun and get in as many runs as they want.
Big Bear Snow Play will be open daily for inner tubing from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. All-day passes include tube rental and Magic Carpet lift for $35. Glow Tubing sessions begin as conditions allow on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday periods from 5-9 p.m. and cost $30. Guests are free to come and go as they want or bring their own lunch and there’s lots of free parking.
Big Bear Snow Play is at 42825 Big Bear Blvd. Call (909) 585-0075 and for the latest updates visit www.bigbearsnowplay.com.