Fast times move from snow-covered slopes to the race track as Big Bear Snow Play high in the beautiful San Bernardino Mountains opens its popular Speedway track.
Big Bear Speedway offers a real-life racing experience as drivers negotiate fully-featured Sodi RT8 Karts around a fifth-of-a-mile long course filled with hairpin turns and S-curves galore. Drivers reach speeds upwards of 30 mph as they compete against the clock on a Grand Prix-style course where the same Tecpro barriers used in Formula 1 and circuits around the world line the track.
Sodi’s RT8 Kart is really a mini-race car with features straight from the automotive industry, like self-adjusting hydraulic brakes and vacuum fuel pumps. The leader in the kart racing craze sweeping the country, Sodi Karts offer speed and safety with Four Point seat belts. It’s an authentic experience that allows everyone to get a taste of Formula 1 racing!
The karts handle like race cars with pinpoint steering and the Honda Whisper Motors generate amazing power, enough for cars to lay rubber on the paved track through the many turns. Sodi RT8 Karts sport design elegance and fully adjustable patented pedals to serve up the ultimate Go Pro-worthy race experience.
Big Bear Speedway has 17 single karts and six doubles that have two steering wheels and two brake pedals for training or parent riding with a child. Up to 11 cars are allowed on the track at one time as racers compete against the clock. Safety is always the primary focus with racers required to wear professional grade helmets.
The racing experience begins in the base lodge where first time guests view a two-and-a-half minute safety video. Then they’re issued Big Bear Speedway licenses good for one year and assigned a heat number. Pit crew waves karts onto the track in staggered starts. First lap is not timed so drivers can get a feel for the car and track. Drivers get two to two-and-a-half miles of racing per heat depending on how fast they go. After their heat drivers can get a printout of their time and the six fastest times in the heat.
Initial Big Bear Speedway membership is $20 (double kart $25) which includes license valid for one year, one race and mandatory head sock worn under the helmet. Subsequent visits cost $15 per race or buy credits in advance which are stored on your license for a year and save up to 30%. Open weekends till daily operations begin June 10 for the summer season.
Big Bear Speedway is at Big Bear Snow Play (42825 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake). Call (909) 585-0075 or www.bigbearspeedway.com.