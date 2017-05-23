Recreation at Big Bear’s mountain resorts transitions from snow to summer in May as the golf course and bike park gear up to open.

Bear Mountain golf course is slated to begin May 19 for full play with the driving range opening a week earlier on May 12. Snow Summit’s Scenic Skychair and Adventure Park opens on May 26 for weekends only till June 16, when daily operations begin. The popular basecamp opens a week earlier on May 19 with climbing wall, Eurobungy, zipline, food and beverages, hiking and more.

Adventure Park continues to offer worldclass downhill mountain biking and for the first time in several years, Snow Summit isn’t waiting for permits to build new trails. Going Green, the long anticipated beginner-low intermediate trail from the top of the mountain, was approved and fat tires began riding it last summer. Plus the resort put in blue square Upper Turtle trail that joined up with a lower section to offer more top-to-bottom riding.

Going Green is a wide, winding, gentle descent from the top of the mountain, with spectacular views as it drops through the forest. Now that it’s in, Snow Summit can return its attention to the Skill Builder Park at the base area, which features side-by-side jumps progressing from little to bigger. The laid-back environment is ideal for sharpening skills and is also home to the resort’s first gravity-fed beginner trail, Small Wonder.

With a gentle 6% grade the whole way down and serviced by Chair 4, it’s designed to let newbies and beginners get a feel for the bike park without intimidating them, set into the forest and utilizing the same terrain beginners use in winter. The half-mile trail offers terrain features too, from progressive paver turns and dirt berm to baby rock garden and small wood feature.

“There’s low-level drop offs and beginner and intermediate jump lines,” said the resort’s Clayton Shoemaker. “There’s also more advanced jumps but still in the realm for learners. It’s basically smaller, less intimidating versions of everything riders find on the intermediate and advanced runs higher on the mountain.”

These new trails plus the resort’s other top-to-bottom rides have the summer trail map looking almost as full as the winter one. Miracle Mile challenges the best riders with an array of sweeping S-turns plus berms, rollers, jumps and wood features including a dramatic 30-foot bridge, diving board and berm. Westridge winds through the forest with challenging riding as it cuts through the woods and across ski runs. Party Wave is a challenging black diamond run with steep drops, banked turns, switchbacks and step-ups.

Adventure Park has taken the mountain bike community by storm since it opened just four years ago with professional design by Gravity Logic. The only lift-served downhill mountain bike park in Southern California offers freshly-cut berms, snakes and jumps plus non-dirt features like bridges, paver-lined turns and drops, long straights and switchbacks.

Scenic Skychair continues to serve up great cross-country riding like it always has, along rolling Forest Service roads at the top of the mountain, and now on the new worldclass singletrack Skyline Trail. Ski season passholders again ride Scenic Skychair for free just like the old days!

Skychair isn’t just for two-wheelers; two-footers have fun too, riding the sky high to the 8,200 ft. summit and then walking down the 1.4 mile Log Chute trail, reserved for hiking, as it winds in and out of the forest with great views. Or just enjoy the Mountain Top Loop, a gentle one-mile walk at the top that starts and ends at Skyline Tap House.

Sightseers are treated to panoramic views of the lake, desert and surrounding mountains during their leisurely 20-minute chairlift ride through the forest to the top of the mountain. Lunch on the mountaintop Skyline Tap House outdoor sun deck is always a treat with tantalizing barbecue and what has to be the Southland’s highest horseshoe pit.

Kids love to scamper around at the top, climbing rocks and chasing lizards while parents can enjoy adult beverages. Scenic Skychair is open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., till 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Call (909) 866-5766.

Share and Enjoy