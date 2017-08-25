http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/big-bear-air-fair/

Fun on the ground and in the sky for guests of all ages when Big Bear Air Fair, a tradition for over 30 years, returns for its every-other-year date at the airport on Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Vintage warbirds from the Planes of Fame air museum in Chino along with other antique aircraft will fill the skies, while on the ground there’s antique cars, a wide range of vendor booths, activities for kids, skydivers, Forest Service helicopter water drops, and much more. Airplane lovers typically see an array of vintage craft that fly in for the event, like a B-25 Mitchell, best known as the plane Jimmy Doolittle and his squadron used in his famous moreale-boosting raid on Tokyo.

Other aircraft flying in for the show may include a Douglas C-47, a military transport during the war adapted from the commercial favorite DC-3. Take to the skies yourself with helicopter and biplane rides aboard vintage aircraft, or just check out the full motion simulator.

For youngsters there’s climbing wall, jump house and balloons. Don’t miss the dozens of sponsor booths that include the General George Patton Museum, Orange County Pilot’s Association and United States Marines, Army and Air Force, plus local groups like Big Bear Discovery Center, Historical Museum and others.

Just in Time skydivers will drop in for the festivities during 9 a.m. and noon demonstrations. Plus there’s classic cars on display including beauties from the previous weekend’s Fun Run. Air Fair is preceded by the Kiwanis pancake breakfast at 8 a.m.

Admission is free and there’s plenty of parking at the Big Bear Snow Play (Speedway) satellite lot (42825 Big Bear Blvd.) with free shuttle to the airport.

The Airport is off the boulevard in Big Bear City at 501 Valley Dr. and is home to Barnstorm Restaurant as well.