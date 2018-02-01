Get psyched for a “Super” weekend of football when Bear Mountain hosts its annual Bear Bowl on February 3.
Awesome prizes are on the line for teams of four that compete in The Scene from 10 a.m.-noon. Events include a relay race, field goal kick and throwing contest. The competition is free to enter and open to the first 10 teams to sign up so get your bros together and try to capture the coveted Bear Bowl trophy in this one-of-a-kind event.
There’s serious prizes too, like free 2018-19 Bear+Summit Anytime season pass, $1,000 in cash ($250 per person for a team of four), and VIP treatment at next day’s Super Sunday Viewing Party on Feb. 4 in Methods Sports Bar with open drink tab and unlimited chicken wings.
All team members must have valid season pass or lift ticket to compete. Register at the Bear Mountain tent starting at 8 a.m. in The Scene. There’s also music by DJ Slipmatt and other giveaways throughout the day making for one big party on the deck with lots of sun and fun.
Don’t miss the next day’s super party at Methods either as the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots go at it to determine pro football’s champion. There’s drink and food specials with action on big screen TVs.