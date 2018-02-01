http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/kissed-alive-tribute-at-the-cave/

Kissed Alive tribute to the iconic rock band at The Cave Big Bear 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. (909) 878-0204.

KISS is one of the bestselling rock bands of all time and the ultimate tribute to the band returns to The Cave stage Friday, Feb. 2. Rock and roll all night with KISSED ALIVE, which captures the look and sound of the iconic band, inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Their spot-on versions of hits like “Calling Dr. Love,” “Deuce,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “I Love it Loud” and of course “Rock and Roll All Night” have led to gigs at the House of Blues, Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, even Long Beach Grand Prix.

Kissed Alive has played Comic Con events in Palm Springs and Long Beach and was featured on Versailles Records’ Rock and Roll All Nite: A Tribute to KISS compilation. Tickets start at just $10-$25.