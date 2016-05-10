The “Granddaddy of Them All” returns after a y ear’s absence when the Hall Family May Trout Classic is held on the lake for two days, May 14-15, 2016.

Anglers compete for a whopping $8,000 cash purse plus equipment prizes with a full field of 500. First place alone nets $2,500 for the entrant who weighs the largest rainbow trout of the weekend at Big Bear Marina.

Top nine trout are worth cash plus there’s tons of great prizes from sponsors Bass Pro Shops, Pautzke, Big Bear Sporting Goods, Coleman, Holloway’s Marina, Big Bear Marina, Flambeau, Rapala and Okuma. Winners must be present at the 3 p.m. Sunday awards party at the Convention Center where checks are dispersed and there’s entertainment and drawings for thousands of dollars worth of fishing gear, bait and tackle.

Entrants receive a May Trout Classic hat, free jar of Pautzke Fire Bait, and admission into the awards party. Weigh-ins are at Big Bear Marina. Register by mail before May 1 or in person at MWD on May 13 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

A great way to pay homage to the late Jim Hall, who founded the event in 1983 with Jerry Eden. The event that bears his family name is back after a year’s absence thanks to Municipal Water District, and Hall’s son Jason is continuing the family tradition that’s been a favorite with generations of anglers as tournament director.

The Classic has been a major reason Big Bear Lake has become a premium trout fishery with a focus on large fish, since approximately 30% of the proceeds go right back to stocking trophy fish into the water. Visit www.BBMWD.org or call (909) 866-5796. Entry fee is $75 and participants age 16 and under with a paid adult get free tournament entry

“Fishin’ for $50K” also is back in 2016 on June 11-12, with a twist. This time instead of one elusive tagged trout worth the big bucks, there’s five good for $10,000 each. Still another 75 are worth cash prizes with 25 tagged fish worth up to $200 each. 50 consolation trout worth $50.

If that’s not enough, someone will take home a Hobie fishing kayak. The $70 entry includes free Pautzke Fire Bait. Get half-price entry by booking a one or two night stay at participating Big Bear lodging on June 10-12, or by renting a boat from a participating marina for the event.

Call (800) 424-4232.

Share and Enjoy