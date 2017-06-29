http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/summer-art-walk-festival/

Summer Art Walk Festival in the Village (630 Bartlett Rd.) with a variety of mediums, free admission.

Artists from throughout Southern California gather July 1-2 at Bartlett Events Center, for the annual Big Bear Lake Art Walk Festival.

The festival features many artists presenting their own original works in all mediums of fine art, including paintings in acrylic, oils, watercolor, photography, sculpture in clay, glass, and wood. Each artist will be present to meet with the public and discuss their work. All work is available for purchase.

In addition to fine art, fine crafts will also be presented. Festival patrons will find blown glass, turned wood, semi-precious jewelry, pottery, and an array of high-quality crafts. Plus there’s wine tasting from noon-4 p.m. each day. Muscle Beach Restaurant is serving sausages, hamburgers, tamales and other foods.

Local Big Bear Lake artists Shelley and Timothy Kahl of Shell Bell Designs will display their one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, featuring semi-precious stones set in hand wrought silver and gold. George and Terry Carver, of Fabrile Studios, local artists as well, will present an array of their unique pottery. Bradley Meyer, of Big Bear City, will be on hand to display his amazing wood creations.

The Bartlett Event Center is located in The Village, at 630 Bartlett Road, one block West of Pine Knot Avenue. The event is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day and admission and parking are free. The event is handicap accessible.

The Big Bear Lake Art Walk Festival is presented by West Coast Artists in cooperation with Big Bear Lake Arts Council. For additional information call 818-813-4478 or westcoastartists.com.