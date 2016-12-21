Get psyched for snow when The Cave Big Bear hosts its annual Winter Kickoff Party featuring movie, music and giveaways on Friday, December 23.

Pay homage to Ulr with showing of Warren Miller’s latest film “Here, There & Everywhere.” The 67th film from the legendary filmmaker stars Jonny Moseley, Seth Wescott, Chris Anthony, JT Holmes, Daron Rahlves, Ingrid Backstrom, Jeremy Jones, Kailyn Richardson, Wendy Fisher and others as they chase neck-deep powder, perfect lines and cliff drops.

While ripping the most spectacular mountains and resorts in the world like Squaw Valley, Deer Valley, Steamboat Springs, Canada’s Kicking Horse, Crested Butte, Montana, Switzerland and…Boston’s Fenway Park? There’s also a nice segment on the late, great Stein Eriksen plus tales from original ski bum and filmmaker Warren Miller himself.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the event featuring giveaways, music and food and drink specials. The Cave is partnering for the event with Get Boards. General admission is $10 and all ages are welcome. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

