Country star Collin Raye in a rare Sunday show is one highlight. Classic rockers Warrant another. Then there’s top tributes to Selena, ZZ Top, Neil Diamond and more.
And we haven’t even mentioned The Spazmatics and Long Beach Dub All-Stars! August is happening at The Cave Big Bear, as its first-ever headliner show on a Sunday stars multi-platinum artist COLLIN RAYE who has had many singles on country charts during his illustrious career including an amazing 16 #1 hits.
The Aug. 6 show is a chance to hear one of country’s best voices upclose and personal in the mountain’s intimate concert venue, with dance floor right in front of the stage. Raye had four consecutive albums in the 1990’s reach platinum status with many Top Ten hits. Four singles went #1, “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “My Kind of Girl” and “I Can Still Feel You.”
Other hits include “I Think About You,” “One Boy, One Girl,” “Anyone Else,” Little Rock” and more for the ten-time male vocalist of the year nominee. Raye’s career started as a member of The Wrays from 1983-87 when he was known as Bubba Wray. He’s still producing great music, evidenced by 2013’s Still on the Line. Tickets are $40-$50.
ZZ TOP and SELENA tributes open the month. On Aug. 4 Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers presents the ultimate tribute to ZZ Top with real beards and skills playing the Texas band’s hits. Tickets are $15-$25.
Next night Como La Flor Band founded in 2011 presents its engaging tribute to the late Tex-Mex queen Selena Quintanilla on Aug. 5. The eight member band plays the star’s hits with lead singer that matches each song note for note. $15-$22.50.
SPAZMATICS Ultimate New Wave 80’s Show is on Aug. 11. Get ready to dance as the original Spazmatics from 1983 take the stage. The band is a regular at South Point Hotel in the casino showroom, some calling it “The Best Show in Las Vegas” with other gigs at Pasadena Civic Plaza and The Canyon. $15-$30.
BEE GEES GOLD on Aug. 12 features the look and sound of the disco giants with John Acosta as Barry Gibb. From early songs like “Massachusetts” and “I Started a Joke” to later hits “Stayin’ Alive” and “You Should Be Dancing” Acosta backed by live band captures the look and sound of the Bee Gees, even the unique falsettos. $20-$35.
WARRANT rocks The Cave Aug. 18, bringing hard-driving hits like “Heaven,” which hit #1 in Rolling Stone and #2 on Billboard Hot 100 charts. “Cherry Pie” “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” and more too. Warrant continues to record, releasing its ninth album earlier this year, Louder Harder Faster. $30-$40.
LONG BEACH DUB ALLSTARS are on Aug. 25. The band formed in 1997 with surviving members of Sublime and despite a ten-year breakup the stars are still bringing their fans a mix of reggae, punk and ska. Several original members remain with the band. Tickets $20-$30.
SUPER DIAMOND is a tribute to the incomparable Neil Diamond on Aug. 26. This is no ordinary tribute; Randy “Surreal Neil” Cordero fronts the band and sounds so much like Diaomd on classics like “Sweet Caroline,” “Cherry Cherry,” “Song Sung Blue,” and “I Am, I Said.”
The band has performed the superstar’s music backed by the San Diego, Charlotte, Phoenix and Utah symphony orchestras among others. Enough to draw a nod from Diamond himself and get Super Diamond recognition as one of AXS-TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2014. Tickets $25-$35.
All Shows start at 7:30 p.m.
The Cave; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or www.thecavebigbear.com.