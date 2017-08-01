http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/fun-run-2017/

Over 500 street rods, antique autos, and classic cars will climb the mountain highways to the 28th annual Big Bear Fun Run on August 11-13.

The event, presented by Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club, displays timeless rarities, dragsters, and custom coupes from the Southland and also Nevada and Arizona, which creates a paradise for motorists in an alpine setting. The car show takes place in the Village, where the cars line up in designated parking spaces so the public can view these timeless classics, and car show admission is free.

With streets closed off on the boulevard at Pine Knot and Village Dr. and at Northwoods Resort, families are free to stroll at their leisure to view the hundreds of street rods, antiques, stockers, pickups and panel trucks. The show features a wide variety of autos such as Cobras, Ford and Chevy Woodies, Thunderbirds, Model A Roadsters, El Caminos, Corvairs, Barracudas, and Corvettes.

Saturday’s the big day with the Show and Shine throughout the Village from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and vendors displaying crystal window etchings and small miniature motors that actually run, among others. In the Bartlett Parking Lot there’s food, Village Business Association engine raffle and 50-50 drawing. One of the highlights is the traditional “Cruise Around the Lake,” which takes place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. There are 250-300 cars that rally around the lake in a classic car parade.

The car show concludes with Sunday’s awards show in the Bartlett lot at 9 a.m. There are some 70 awards given at the show. Some of the awards presented are best flames, best paint, best fins, mayor’s choice, the top 25, and the BBLACC President’s award. Noel Blanc, who carries on the voices of Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig and all the other great Looney Tunes characters in the tradition of his late father Mel, makes presentations as well.