Big Bear Polar Plunge at Veteran’s Park as entrants jump in the lake at noon. Register at 10 a.m. Music, vendors, more. sosc.org/bigbearplunge.

Plungers decide how deep into the water to go and how long to stay in; some got only their ankles wet while others swim around till lifeguards make them get out of the water. Portable hot spas apres plunge help ward off the chill.

Participants pay for the privilege, with those raising at least $50 in pledges from family, friends and coworkers receiving an official Polar Plunge longsleeve T-shirt, goody bag and lunch. Along with 2-for-1 lift ticket at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain and free admission to the Pre-Plunge Party at The Cave Big Bear featuring awesome Kiss tribute band on March 3.

