Cut lift lines while raising money for a good cause during the annual Ski-A-Thon benefitting the Adaptive Ski School at Bear Mountain on Saturday, March 4.
This is a fundraiser with an emphasis on fun as skiers and snowboarders cut lift lines all day, enjoy a great lunch and apres party on the 13,000 sq. ft. deck, and help the disabled get out on the slopes…while getting a tax-deduction at the same time. The line-cutting itself is worth the price of admission on a busy Saturday.
Truly everyone wins during this popular event. Getting in on the fun is easy—just raise the minimum preregistration of $150 or $500 for teams of four by getting friends to sponsor you. participants get their own personal fundraising website where donors can pay with credit cards, E-checks and Pay-Pal.. Or just write a check for the tax-deductible amount yourself ($200 or $600 teams of four event day 7-11 a.m.)
The donation includes lift ticket, line cutting, lunch, T-shirt, and famous “Survival Kit” swag bag filled with goodies. There’s an adaptive ski demo tent and the apres party on the deck is legendary with entertainment, food and beverages, auction and opportunity drawing for free Cali4nia season pass.
Visit www.USARC.org or call (909) 584-0269.