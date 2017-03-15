A week of spring fun and events culminating in a live performance by Cypress Hill seems like a fitting way to celebrate a record-setting winter at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain.

March may be here but it’s still very much winter at the resorts where all 67 runs are open and snow depths are deep. At Bear Mountain both standard pipe and Superpipe are open and between the resorts there’s well over a hundred features to enjoy, jibs and jumps in all shapes and sizes. All of which makes for great Spring Break skiing and riding that should continue into April, maybe even to Easter. Forget the beach, the place to enjoy Spring Break is Big Bear!

“Bear Break” is a free week-long bash with fun in the sun at Bear Mountain March 25-April 1. There’s daily events like giant beer pong, larger-than-life ladder golf and colossal cornhole. Plus there’s tube races on Monday and Friday, dual pond skimming Thursday and Saturday, April 1, obstacle course and snow blade races, and much more.

Compete for 2017-18 season passes or VIP lounge access for the Cypress Hill concert on April 1. Naturally there’s music on the deck each day, including live performances by SK8 and Demrick on Saturday, March 25.

Cypress Hill is a real treat. The American hip-hop group has sold over 18 million records worldwide including several platinum and multi-platinum albums among them, and is a three-time Grammy Award nominee.

And while there’s plenty of this season to enjoy, it’s time to think of next year too. Season Passes are on sale March 1-April 3 at their lowest levels in years, plus they’re good for the rest of this season and all of next. Midweek adult passes valid at both resorts are just $269—renewals $20 less than that—while dual mountain is $429, $30 less to renew. Bear Mountain only passes are $329, or $299 to renew.

Best deal is the Cali4nia Pass, good at both Big Bear resorts plus Mammoth and June Mountains. Purchase yours for $749 or renew for $699 and enjoy perks like early-ups, resort discounts and more. Add a hundred bucks and get discount lift tickets at Mountain Collective resorts around the country, or pay a little less for lift-only privileges, no perks.

Mammoth has announced that it will be open through at least July 4 so there’s still a lot of winter this year left to enjoy next year’s pass! Visit www.cali4niapass.com to purchase.

