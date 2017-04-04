Dizzy Reed from Guns and Roses. Favorites like The Old 97’s and the Cherry Poppin’ Daddies. The world’s best tribute to U2 and all-female tribute to Iron Maiden.

April sees a wide-ranging lineup at The Cave Big Bear, where state-of-the-art sound and lighting plus special effects like lasers, fog and even “snow” make for an awesome concert experience. Plus most shows have quality opening acts. Every seat at The Cave is front section quality and there’s food and full cocktail service including Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. craft beers.

HOLLYWOOD U2 returns to The Cave April 8, the only U2 tribute endorsed by Ryan Seacrest. Hollywood U2 is one of AXS-TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” and was nominated as Best Tribute Artist 2014 by Los Angeles Music Awards. The band has performed in front of audiences of 10,000 or more around the world, from the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama to Mexico, Honduras and Singapore.

Joseph Hier is tasked with capturing Bono and a couple years ago was paid the ultimate tribute compliment when the star called him on stage during a U2 concert. Hier teamed with Bono on “The Sweetest Thing” as the crowd roared.

He duplicates songs like “With or Without You,” “Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” “One,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” and so many more note-for-note. Gary Watson Band opens and is worth seeing, totally rocking The Cave in a previous visit. Tickets start at just $15.

HOOKERS & BLOW on April 15 is really an all-star band starting with Dizzy Reed, longtime keyboardist for Guns N’ Roses. This is Reed’s band when he’s not touring or recording with Guns ‘N Roses and his work with Hookers & Blow earned him Outstanding Keyboardist of the Year at the Rock City Awards. Hookers & Blow was also named Best Cover Band.

Reed is joined by guitarist Alex Grossi from Quiet Riot and the pair last fall released their first recording together, covering Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting.” Mike Duda from W.A.S.P., Type O Negative’s Johnny Kelly and Don Jamieson from VH1’s “That Metal Show” round out Hookers & Blow.

Paradise Kitty opens with an all-female tribute to Guns N” Roses. Tickets start at $15.

CHERRY POPPIN’ DADDIES make their first Cave appearance April 22. Formed some 25 years ago in college town Eugene, Ore. the band has made it a mission to sample different genres of music. Swing, rock, punk, and ska to the Rat Pack the Daddies have played it all, working through lineup changes while always remaining known for skilled musicianship.

“Zoot Suit Riot” is the band’s big mainstream hit, and the album of the same name reached as high as #17 on Billboard’s Hot 200, selling over two million copies in the United States alone. Tickets start at $15.

IRON MAIDENS is an all-female tribute to the great rock band at The Cave Big Bear April 29. Formed in 2001, the Maidens have become one of the Southland’s top tribute acts and its members have been recipients of many honors at the LA Music Awards, Rock City News Awards, and All-Access Magazine Show to name a few. The band presents Iron Maiden songs from all eras, top hits to fan favorites and is joined on stage by Maiden mascot Eddie, the grim reaper and more.

The girls boast beauty as well as excellent musicianship, each highly trained with diversified backgrounds ranging from orchestral and musical theater to blues and rock. Kirsten Rosenberg on vocals, Linda McDonald on drums, Courtney Cox, Nikki Stringfield on guitars and Wanda Ortiz on bass rock while playing Iron Maiden favorites like “Rainmaker,” “No More Lies” and “Dance of Death.” Tickets start at $15.

On April 21 local band Manifest Illusion kicks off its first-ever tour with a sendoff party at The Cave. The band has played The Cave before and is filming a music video that night. Admission is $10.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shows at 7:30. The Cave; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

