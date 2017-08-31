Eight is Enough to Paddleboard on Pleasure Point Marina Super SUP

Standup Paddleboards have now become a group activity thanks to new eight-person boards available for rent at Pleasure Point Marina.

Why go out solo when you can bring the whole gang along aboard Airhead’s Super SUP—even the dogs? Everyone gets to experience the fun of dipping a blade into the cool lake water as up to eight riders simultaneously stroke to provide propulsion around peaceful Metcalf Bay, where calm tranquil water is ideal for paddleboard fun.

“The trick is to get everyone paddling at the same time,” noted Pleasure Point’s Larry Whittington. “Some find it hard, for some it’s really easy. It’s a real team building experience for sure and no one gets left behind.”

With eight inches of nose/tail rocker—just like modern powder skis and snowboards have—the inflatable Super SUP glides through the water. It’s super stable with sturdy, rigid platform and recommended for all ability levels, especially beginners who appreciate the extra wide platform with plenty of room to stand and stroke. Paddle or just float and enjoy the lake and mountain views!

At 18-1/2 feet long and five feet wide the board looks like it could accommodate Paul Bunyan, making for a stable SUP platform. EVA traction pad and heavy-duty reinforced drop stitch construction with x-cross technology are other nice features.

Pleasure Point is the only marina on the lake offering SUP for up to eight after acquiring the gargantuan board at a Las Vegas marine show. Of course guests can go out solo on it but really this is a ride meant for families or groups and it’s a lot to handle without help.

“The bay is the best area for a board this big because it’s clean, smooth and safe,” added Pleasure Point’s Carole Shaw. Super SUP rents for $50 for the first hour, $35 each additional hour, pretty affordable fun when shared by a group!

Pleasure Point is the oldest continuously operated marina on Big Bear Lake, first opening in 1914 as Belt’s Landing. It was once owned by none other than cowboy legend Roy Rogers! Today it’s a full-service membership-owned marina that offers a range of water activities including kayaks and canoes, fishing and pontoon boats, jet skis, bait center and more. Plenty of paved parking too!

People-powered propulsion is a priority at Pleasure Point, a great place to rent pedal boats to cruise around the bay. There’s electric versions too complete with water cannons allowing friends and families to squirt each other in fun water battles.

Pleasure Point Marina is at 603 Landlock Landing just off Cienega. Call (909) 866-2455.

Share and Enjoy