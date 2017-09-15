http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/fall-wine-walk-in-the-village/

Fall Wine Walk in the Village 3:30-7 p.m. $35 till Sept. 6, then $45 (VIP add $5), food only $20. Call (909) 878-8044. Buy tickets at the UPS Store and Visitors Center or visit villagewinewalk.com.

Shop, stroll and sip during the annual Summer Wine Walk through Big Bear Lake Village on Saturday,September 16.

Enjoy fine wines and even beers from around the world. There’s music and hors d’oeuvres to go along with the sipping and shopping, plus lake and mountain views.

Dozens of businesses in the unique shopping district participate in the Wine Walk, held from 3:30-7 p.m. Contributing restaurants include Sonora Cantina, Captains Anchorage, Sugar Pine Bake Shop, Stillwells, Hacienda Grill and historic Knickerbocker Mansion Bistro.

Guest check-in beings at 2:30 p.m. on the corner of Pine Knot Ave. and Village Dr. Walkers receive a map of participating businesses, commemorative wine glass, 12 tasting tickets and a wristband. Regular tickets are $35 if purchased before Seot. 6, $45 after if any are available—the event usually sells out.

For just five bucks more VIP tickets include free Dial-A-Ride roundtrip transportation, double raffle tickets, express check-in and complimentary wine yoke. Food only tickets are $20.

Following the Wine Walk there’s drawings for raffle prizes. Participants must be at least 21 years old. A portion of the proceeds goes to Bear Valley Education Trust.