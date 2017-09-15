The first of three direct-from-Germany bands takes the stage at 2017 Big Bear Oktoberfest for the first of two weekends on September 16-17.
Matthias Kremer of Aalbachtal Express, which also will play two weekends at Big Bear Oktoberfest next month, returns with his own band, Mats’s Infinity. Composed of members of the popular German band The Beat Boys, Mats’s Infinity mixes Top 40 and European dance tunes with traditional Oktoberfest favorites.
In fact the group just recorded the first-ever official theme song for Oktoberfest. Mats’s Infinity also plays the event on September 23-24 before returning to Germany. Wyatt’s Outdoor Stage on Saturday sees live music with popular Barstow bands South of Santa Fe and the Blue Henrys.
Other second weekend highlights include children’s dance group Kleinen Bar Tanzer both days plus the beginning of the unique Oktoberfest Queen competition with the first preliminaries. Oktoberfest Queens carry full liter steins across the dance floor in the event–each weighing about five pounds–with the one who carries the most deemed the winner.
The 47th annual Big Bear Oktoberfest opened its eight weekends of fun and revelry on Sept. 9 and continues each weekend through October 28, concluding with its “German Spooktacular” featuring Halloween costume contest with huge cash purse.
There’s always a free ride home from Oktoberfest each Saturday night for those who want one to any lodge or residence in the Valley courtesy of the O’Doul’s Shuttle. Now there’s complimentary rides to Oktoberfest as well, leaving Bartlett Parking Lot in the Village approximately every 30 minutes beginning at 2 p.m.
Off-peak admission the first three weekends is $14.99 on Saturdays, $10.99 seniors and $8 children 12 and under. Sundays are $8, $6 seniors, children free on Sundays or clip the coupon for FREE Sunday adult admission on page 11 of September 2017 issue of Big Bear Today Magazine, available for no charge at fine lodges, restaurants, shops and other locations in Big Bear.And click here to read the official Big Bear Oktoberfest 2017 souvenir magazine with everything Ein Prosit!
Call Convention Center at (909) 585-3000 or www.BigBearEvents.com.