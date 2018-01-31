From heavy metal by platinum selling band Dokken to the unique sound of Fishbone and terrific tributes to Kiss, Motley Crue and Elton John, guests will love the February lineup at The Cave Big Bear.

See your favorite artists up close and personal at the mountain’s intimate concert venue. Every seat is front row center with concert-quality sound and lighting system that includes lasers, fog and even “snow” that periodically falls on the dance floor that’s inches from the stage. Plus there’s full food and bar service that includes craft beers from Big Bear Lake Brewing Co.

KISS is one of the bestselling rock bands of all time and the ultimate tribute to the band returns to The Cave stage Friday, Feb. 2. Rock and roll all night with KISSED ALIVE, which captures the look and sound of the iconic band, inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their spot-on versions of hits like “Calling Dr. Love,” “Deuce,” “I Was Made for Lovin’ You,” “I Love it Loud” and of course “Rock and Roll All Night” have led to gigs at the House of Blues, Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, even Long Beach Grand Prix.

Kissed Alive has played Comic Con events in Palm Springs and Long Beach and was featured on Versailles Records’ Rock and Roll All Nite: A Tribute to KISS compilation. Tickets start at just $10-$25.

MOTLEY CRUE in the early years is the focus of tribute band MOTLEY 2 on Feb. 3. The look, sound and stage antics hardcore Crue fans expect comes alive in Motley 2’s shows. The band is considered the premier touring Motley Crue tribute band and has played at fairs, casinos and clubs across the country.

Songs like “Home Sweet Home,” “Looks That Kill,” “Wild Side,” “Dr. Feelgood” and the raging anthem “Shout at the Devil” are presented with the attitude for which Motley Crue was famous. Tickets $15-$25.

FISHBONE on Feb. 10 presents its unique mix of American ska, funk, punk, rock and fusion. The band has toured the world with the Beastie Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, George Clinton, The Dead Kennedys and many more. Up tempo music and entertaining stage show continues to make Fishbone fan favorites, at Coachella in 2014, Montreal Jazz Festival, Ottawa Blues Fest and more.

Thought-provoking, humorous social commentary mixes with frenzied, up-tempo music and frantic stage show to make Fishbone one of the best live acts around. “Freddie’s Dead” is one of the iconic hits and other favorites include “Party at Ground Zero” and “Everyday Sunshine.” Tickets priced from $20-$40.

Relive early ELTON JOHN as the great Kenny Metcalf returns with the legendary performer’s music on Feb. 17. Especially poignant with Elton’s recent decision to quit touring.

Metcalf starts with the look of the glitzy rock star complete with bell-bottoms, platforms, glitter and sequins, then moves on to the sound while playing piano and on vocals. Favorites like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Candle in the Wind” and so many more are masterfully preformed by Metcalf, handpicked to be on AXS-TV’s “World Greatest Tribute Bands.”

His eight member band recreates the feel of the star’s 1970’s and `80’s concerts so accurately it caught the eyes and ears of Caleb Quaye, John’s original guitarist, who said “(Metcalf) sounds just like him vocally and his piano playing and stage antics…are so accurate you wonder if you haven’t been transported back in time.”

Metcalf is especially focused on Elton John’s early years and wowed a national audience during a live performance at The Roxy. He brings to life an Elton show circa 1975 with a complete audio and visual experience. Tickets $20-$30.

DOKKEN brings its heavy-hitting heavy metal sound to The Cave one night only Feb. 24. Founder and vocalist Don Dokken is joined by a lineup that includes original drummer Mick Brown along with guitarist Jon Levin and bassist Sean McNabb, formerly of Quiet Riot and Great White. Dokken has sold over ten million albums worldwide during its long-running career that has propelled the band to the forefront of the metal scene.

Hits include charting singles “Home Again,” “In My Dreams” and “Burning Like a Flame.” In 1989 “Beast from the East” was nominated for the inaugural Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. Dokken’s song “Dream Warriors” was featured in the movie “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.”

More recently the band’s release of “Lighting Strikes Again” was its most successful album in over a decade featuring the single “Empire.” Dokken is in the midst of a U.S. Tour before heading to Germany this summer. Tickets $30-$50.

THE AVIATORS are at The Cave March 2 for the Pre-Polar Plunge Party. The band opened for hard rock trio California Breed featuring Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Andrew Watt at the Whisky A Go-Go and twice headlined the nation’s largest Relay for Life event in Bakersfield. Other gigs have included the Los Angeles Marathon and appearances with Tom Keifer of Cinderella, Jack Russell’s Great White, Montrose and more.

The Southern California-based band has four full length albums to its credit, drawing from 50-plus original songs and a music catalog seven decades long to put on an amazing show. “Wolfman” has received lots of air play. and the band features powerhouse vocals, dueling Les Pauls and a thunderous rhythm section. Admission is free for registered Polar Plungers, $10 for guests.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The Cave; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.