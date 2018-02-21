KROQ returns to Storm Bear Mountain on Saturday, February 24 with free performance on the deck in front of Laybacks Bar by Southland punk-inspired reggae band Dirty Heads.
The radio station’s popular event at the resort, hosted by Nicole Alvarez, features tunes from KROQ’s Jeremiah Red in between sets on the stage. There’s swag on the deck and who knows, maybe powder on the mountain. It’s always a big time party on the slopes with the list of past performers including The Offspring, K Flay, Andrew and the Wilderness and others.
Dirty Heads released the band’s sixth album, “Swim Team,” in October 2017, on the heels of its self-titled 2016 release and 2014’s “Sound of Change” that debuted at the top of Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart. The five-member band started out playing Huntington Beach bars and has become a national touring act.
The smash single “Lay Me Down” topped Alternative Songs chart for 11 weeks and featured Rome of Sublime. Other hits include “Dance All Night,” “That’s All I need,” “Spread Too Thin” and many more.
There’s four inches of snow on the slopes plus cold weather for awesome snowmaking so conditions are the best of the season. Jeremiah Red starts the party at 9 a.m. with Dirty Heads concert at 1 p.m. When the band is done it’s Red again till 4:30 p.m.
Bear’s halfpipe is happening and combined with Snow Summit there’s 30-plus trails open and 120-plus features, the most open terrain in Southern California.