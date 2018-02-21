http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/kroq-storms-the-mountain/

KROQ Storms the Mountain at Bear Mountain 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with concert by Dirty Heads. (909) 866-5766.

KROQ returns to Storm Bear Mountain on Saturday, February 24 with free performance on the deck by Southland punk-inspired reggae band Dirty Heads.

The radio station’s popular event at the resort, hosted by Nicole Alvarez, features tunes from KROQ’s Jeremiah Red in between sets on the stage. There’s swag on the deck and who knows, maybe powder on the mountain. It’s always a big time party on the slopes with the list of past performers including The Offspring, K Flay, Andrew and the Wilderness and others.

Dirty Heads released the band’s sixth album, “Swim Team,” in October 2017, on the heels of its self-titled 2016 release and 2014’s “Sound of Change” that debuted at the top of Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums Chart. The five-member band started out playing Huntington Beach bars and has become a national touring act.

The smash single “Lay Me Down” topped Alternative Songs chart for 11 weeks and featured Rome of Sublime. Other hits include “Dance All Night,” “That’s All I need,” “Spread Too Thin” and many more.