Lindsey Jacobellis was fresh off a plane after finishing fourth in snowboard cross at PyeongChang Olympics, yet she was about to drive snowy roads up to Big Bear.

Jetlag? Definitely. “It feels like the middle of the night,” Jacobellis, arguably the most decorated female snowboarder ever said, at 9:45 a.m.

Such is her dedication to Supergirl Snow Pro, which arrives at Bear Mountain March 17-18 featuring halfpipe and boardercross contests, concerts and more, all free. Even as pundits are pontificating on why she didn’t medal—Jacobellis was a mere .03 seconds from the bronze after leading much of the way—Lindsey has moved on to the next big adventure in her life: Supergirl.

“I’ve been looking forward to this event, especially the last two years as it started to get traction, so it’s easy for me to move on from the Olympics,” Jacobellis said of the women’s Pro-Am halfpipe and boardercross event that evolved out of the Supergirl Surf Pro competition held in Oceanside each summer, the largest women’s surf event in the world. “I’ve never helped start an event before and I want to be involved.”

Then again, moving on is something Jacobellis has experience with. She started riding at Stratton Mountain in Vermont at age 11 and by 15 she competed in her first X Games, an amazing progression!

Lindsey has 10 Winter X Games titles to her credit, five world championships, and perhaps most impressive, an astounding 29 World Cup victories. Not all in snowboardcross either; when she was 18 she posted a halfpipe victory over 2002 Olympic gold medalist Kelly Clark and was bronze medalist at the 2003 X Games in slopestyle.

Yet for some people all those accomplishments are overshadowed by one run in the 2006 Games at Torino, Italy, when she ironically won the only medal—so far—in her Olympic career. Jacobellis was on her way to gold in snowboardcross on the next-to-last big jump when she hammed it up with a method grab that instead sent her sprawling. She still managed to nab silver after getting back up—that’s how far ahead she was—but for some her career has been defined by that single mistake at age 20.

Jacobellis has since paid her penance but there are those who just won’t let it go. “That’s all the media talked about at the Olympics,” she said, adding that she’s “definitely” tired of answering questions about Torino. “It happened 12 years ago. I just finished fourth in the world (at PyeongChang) and no one talks about that.”

Indeed Jacobellis was happy to make it to the finals again after flaming out in the semis in 2010 in Vancouver where she finished fifth and crashing four years later again in the semis in Sochi, resulting in a seventh place finish. For those demanding redemption after the Torino incident, those results weren’t enough.

Last month in South Korea it looked like Jacobellis would break through. “This course just didn’t work out for me,” she said. “It was such a windy course (several events through the Games had to be rescheduled because of gusts) so getting out in front wasn’t really an advantage. The other riders dropped in behind me as I created draft. I heard them gaining on me and I still had the head wind. But it was a really fun race and I’m over-the-moon excited to make the finals again.”

At age 32 she’s one of the older competitors—in fact she actually coached Olympic teammate Meghan Tierney at a Mt. Hood camp when the latter was 11—but Jacobellis isn’t ready to call it quits yet. “My goal would be to qualify again for the Olympics, which would be my fifth,” she said. “That would be pretty cool. We’ll see how things go.

“I’m still traveling the World Cup tour, still making the finals and winning World Cups, so I’m not stopping anytime soon,” she added. “I would never make the Olympics my last event anyway. I would finish the season and then retire.”

Her World Cup season is over but Supergirl gives Jacobellis plenty to focus on. She was invited to the beach version to surf in the celebrity event three years ago by event producer Rick Bratman of ASA Entertainment and was immediately impressed.

“Seeing how this female, all-surf event had grown in seven years at the time, I wanted to make this happen on snow,” she said. “The main focus is not just on the pros. We want mentorship. Young girls, teens getting to interact with top pros they really like, how cool is that?”

Jacobellis thinks she might eventually coach and probably will be good at it. But I hope she tries again in Beijing in 2022. Shaun White just had his redemption story, why not Lindsey?