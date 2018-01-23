Enjoy a full day of winter play that even includes lunch for twenty five bucks when Alpine Slide hosts its annual winter KOLA-FM “Slide Day” on Thursday, January 25 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For just $24.99, guests receive an all-day pass for inner tubing on the area’s snowplay hill, which includes tube rental, use of the Magic Carpet uphill ride, and all the downhill sliding they can handle. Don’t be deceived by the drought either; natural snow may be scarce so far this year but Alpine Slide has had its powerful Lenko snowmaking guns blowing white stuff like crazy and the area is truly a winter wonderland with snow depths 10 feet high or more. Getting to the top of all the snow is easy, thanks to the Alpine Slide’s Magic Carpet, covered for guest comfort. Guests just step on, ride to the top, and step off!
Guests also receive two rides on the one-of-a-kind Alpine Slide, an Olympic bobsled-like experience full of banked turns and long straightaways. Lean into and out of each turn just like an Olympian at next month’s PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games! Plus you’ll get a turn on the Putt `N Around Go-Karts and 18-hole miniature golf course (weather permitting). When hunger strikes after all that fun, Slide Day guests get a hot dog, chips and Coca-Cola for lunch.
Combined the full day of fun in the Big Bear sun costs well over $40, so parents and youngsters save serious money—all day snow play lift ticket is normally $35 itself.
KOLA-FM radio will be on hand for an on-air remote broadcast on Alpine Slide’s expanded sundeck. Enjoy the recently remodeled heated lodge, with spacious windows to soak in the views plus video games and family-priced snack bar.
Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain is on Big Bear Blvd. 1/4 mile west of the Village. Call (909) 866-4626.