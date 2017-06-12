There’s rope to swing from, platforms to jump from, trampolines to bounce on and a water slide. All floating on Big Bear Lake!

Say hello to the new Tarzan Boat at Captain John’s Marina. Part pontoon boat, part playground, part water park, the award-winning design is taking lake play to a new level with multiple ways to play on the lake.

Tarzan Boat is like nothing you’ve ever seen, largely because Captain John’s has the only one on the West Coast. The floating playgrounds have been wildly popular back east in Florida and Tennessee along with water venues in the Bahamas and Australia, but this is the first one to set sail west of the Mississippi.

Jump, leap, swing or slide into the water to beat the heat on Tarzan boat—two drop-down ladders make it easy to get back aboard. It’s a jungle-theme aquatic park complete with trained lifeguards, and those who have had the chance to play on Tarzan boat, which opened for the season Memorial Day weekend, say it’s one of the best times they’ve had on the water.

Go ape on an array of attractions, starting with low and high platforms for jumping into the water. You’ll probably start the Tarzan experience on the low platform with the Monkey Jump, a six foot high platform accessed by the first staircase. Then graduate to the Gorilla Jump with 14 foot high dive.

For a really different experience check out the Monkey and Gorilla Bounces. Guests jump onto the springy trampolines with padded sides and are sent skyward before they splash into the water. The Gorilla Bounce sports a 12 foot drop that really sends people flying, as high as 20 feet above the water! As does the Tarzan Rope Swing—unleash your inner Captain Jack Sparrow by swinging out over the lake.

Tarzan Boat even has its own water slide! The twisting, turning flume has a pump that sends lake water through the jungle theme tube to make for fast slides before riders are deposited into the water.

Tarzan boat offers the lake’s most unique experience. It’s anchored inside Grout Bay about 100 yards for 10-12 feet of calmer water and guests are shuttled out by electric jungle-safari cruiser. While the 34-foot boat accommodates up to 40, Captain John’s limits capacity to 30 so there’s no waiting for attractions and everyone has a good time.

General admission is $25 for one hour, $40 for two hours, $50 for three, and $60 for four with multiple daily sessions available. Under 12 must be accompanied by parent. Tarzan Boat is open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tarzan Boat isn’t the only new vessel at Captain John’s, which added two large deluxe pontoons in the off season. Quiet propulsion is a staple at Captain John’s, home to electric boat tours with capacity of no more than 12. Take a cruise and learn lake history with the Captain’s firsthand knowledge of the lake and famed China Island. Eco-friendly boat tours launch Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Adults $20, 12 and under $12.

Head to Captain John’s on the quiet north shore for canoe, kayak and SUP rentals—the marina has long been the lake’s popular destination for paddleboard. Grout Bay’s tranquil water makes for smooth stroking and Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP) has long been a staple at the marina. There’s lessons for all ability levels including yoga, pilates, stretching and balance classes, plus weekend nature tours. Captain John’s is known for its extensive selection of boards, SUP fitness classes including floating yoga, expert clinics, and classes for anyone wanting to learn.

Renting a boat or paddleboard at Captain John’s is as simple as going online with the marina’s new reservation system. Pick out the vessel you want and reserve it well before arriving in the mountains. You’ll get email reminders, directions and updates and avoid long lines on busy days.

Captain John’s Marina is at Dana Point Park in Fawnskin, 39369 North Shore Call (909) 366-5109.

