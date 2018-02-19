Big Bear has never had a winter Olympian. Kind of surprising since so many skiers and boarders get their start on these slopes.

Two-time (now three time) Winter Olympic gold medalist Shaun White grew up riding Snow Summit but he lived in San Diego. Ryan Hall ran the marathon at the 2008 Beijing Games and finished in the Top 10, but that was summer Olympics, not winter.

Had it not been for one tragic night in July some 35 years ago, downhill racer Kyle Warren might have changed all that. He grew up in Big Bear and was on the verge of really great things; in 1983 he won the Junior Olympic downhill in Aspen for 16-17 year olds and was set to join the U.S. Development Ski Team in New Zealand that August. Kyle had the reckless abandon and flair for the dramatic that makes great downhill skiers. Which is why, with the 2018 PyeongChang Games arriving this month, I decided to dust off this story on Big Bear’s greatest racer ever.

“He was just driven with the singular goal to be in the Olympics as a ski racer,” Kyle’s brother Ty recalled in a 2009 interview for Big Bear Today. “It drove most of what he did. He knew he was probably too young for the 1984 Games but he was definitely on track for 1988.”

That is, until the car he was riding in after leaving a party veered off Hwy. 38.

* * *

Born in 1966, Kyle Warren seemed destined to be a ski racer. In kindergarten he won his first race ever down the beginner run at Goldmine (now Bear Mountain). A risk taker by nature, Kyle was drawn to downhill, where racers let it all hang out.

“He was hugely influenced by the 1976 Olympics and Franz Klammer,” Ty said of one of the most memorable, highlight-reel races ever that resulted in a gold medal for the Austrian. “Kyle was big and strong and loved to fly down the mountain.”

In those days of year-round school Kyle opted for the winter months off so he could ski. “We would go to Snow Summit at 5 a.m. and they would open Chair 1 for us, turn on the Log Chute lights, and we’d train till the area opened for business,” Ty, who also raced and now works in the entertainment industry, said.

“He was good at football—he had legs the size of tree trunks—but he loved skiing. I’ve never seen anyone work as hard as he did. In the off-season he bicycled, ran, whatever it took to get ready for the next season. If it was snowing, he had shoes he would go and run in.”

On one occasion he biked all the way around the lake, up to Goldmine, and as he was coming down hit gravel, fell and slid across the asphalt in a spill that left him looking like he’d gone through a meat grinder. “The tire was all bent and his back looked like ground beef, but he wasn’t crying or upset,” Ty said. “The next day he was back on his bike. Nothing could keep him down.”

Their parents owned Big Bear Cleaners, hardly a cash cow, but they still managed to send Kyle to races in Mammoth, Lake Tahoe, even Mt. Hood for summer camp. The results were obvious. “At one race he fell, got up and finished the heat three or four seconds back,” Ty said. “In the second heat he beat everyone and won the race.”

At age 12 Kyle won the coveted Cole Cup as the best racer his age in the West, the first time it had gone to a Southern Californian. Kyle had a wall of trophies, cups and medals, Rossignol sponsorship, and clearly had gone as far in downhill as Snow Summit could take him, so for his last two years in high school he lived with a family in Sun Valley. While attending Wood River High he was named the football team’s MVP and was one of six Sun Valley ski teamers to attend the 1982 JO Championships at Big Mountain, all while maintaining a 3.5 GPA.

* * *

July 17, 1983. Just weeks before he was to leave for New Zealand, Kyle was at a party with a buddy. He wasn’t drinking—the autopsy confirmed it—but the buddy driving had been. Then they climbed in a red Corvette and roared up Hwy. 38, only to roll just past Hatchery.

“They estimate they were going 100 mph,” Ty said. “(The friend) walked away, but Kyle suffered massive head trauma and they think he died on the spot.” Ty had to identify his brother’s body. Kyle was just 17, a life and career tragically cut short.

“There’s no question in my mind that he would have gone to the Olympics,” Ty said. “I believe it because he believed it. He embodied all that’s good in ski racing—commitment, that you have to work in the off-season.” Ironically Ty’s kids have since competed in a race named after their uncle.