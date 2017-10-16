http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/oktoberfest-unplugged/

Oktoberfest Unplugged at Convention Center 6 p.m.-midnight, 5-course German food and beer pairing, music. $145 includes liter stein, weekend Oktoberfest admission, more. Call 585-3000 or www.bigbearevents.com.

In just three short years Oktoberfest Unplugged has become one of the most anticipated events of the season, attracting guests from as far as Texas who came specifically to enjoy the intimate affair. Unplugged features a gourmet five-course German dinner paired with a variety of German beers and spirits, storytelling from Big Bear Oktoberfest’s colorful 46 year history, take-home goodies like one liter commemorative stein and more.

The menu is as unique as the evening, with gourmet delicacies specially-prepared for the event. Like German cold cuts and sausages served upon arrival paired with honey bourbon Barenjaeger. Luscious beer cheese soup, such a favorite it has since been added to the regular Oktoberfest menu.

Entrees can include jager schnitzel, sauerbraten or spatzle, and dessert such Jaeger brownies topped with baronjaeger walnut brittle and marinated walnuts. Each course is paired with German-generous servings of select Bavarian beers and spirits and if that’s not enough libations for you, no-host bar is available with complimentary shuttle service home.

During the served, sit-down repast guests are regaled with an inside look into the history and beginnings of Oktoberfest by uber-Burgermeister and founder of the Big Bear event Hans Bandows, and other key Big Bear Oktoberfest personalities.

Oktoberfest Unplugged is from 6 p.m.-midnight on October 20. Oktoberfest Unplugged includes collectible liter stein and Oktoberfest admission both Saturday and Sunday plus more for $145 person.