Queen Nation Tribute to Queen at The Cave Big Bear 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15-$25. Call (909) 878-0204.

QUEEN NATION formed over a decade ago and makes its first visit to The Cave May 13. The band rocked Anaheim Stadium after an Angels game and its performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the Roxy in Hollywood has been a Youtube hit. No wonder either; Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards belts out the song in the true style of the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury.

Guitarist Mike McManus is tasked with trying to match the great Brian May lick for lick and really rips on “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Pete Burke on drums and Parker Combs as Roger Taylor and John Deacon respectively round out a tight band that pays homage to the golden age of vintage Queen shows with songs like “We Will Rock You/We are the Champions,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and more.

Queen Nation has played in front of thousands at festivals and casinos but The Cave’s intimate setting will really make this show go off. Whitesnake’d opens and tickets start at only $15.

