Enjoy dinner served with a side of jazz courtesy of Nancy Celeste Walker and a heavyweight trio of all-star musicians she used to work with at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
“Jazz Supper at The Pines” held at the lakefront restaurant on Big Bear Lake features a delicious pasta buffet dinner, dessert auction and opportunity drawing. Plus Walker’s concert, accompanied by a trio she worked with in Los Angeles.
Starting with pianist Karen Hammack who has toured the world as musical director, working with pop legend Melissa Manchester, jazz and Gospel singer Niki Haris, and Grammy-nominated world music artist Perla Batalla. Hammock has played Royce Hall and Kennedy Center.
Chris Connor on bass has recorded with the late Hollis Gentry, and his arrangement of “The Girl I Dream About” was featured on a Bobby Caldwell album. Then there’s drummer Paul Kreibich who toured with Ray Charles for four years and has worked with Rosemary Clooney, Woody Herman Band, Red Rodney and others.
Walker is a longtime Big Bear favorite who has lent her magnificent voice to many Community Arts Theater Society (CATS) productions. Just like she twice has at The White House, performing for both the Clinton and Obama administrations. In 2005 she was asked to sing two songs for the United Nations Ambassador’s Ball during the 60th anniversary in New York City.
Walker has twice presented tribute shows at the Redlands Bowl, to the legendary female singers of Nashville and songs of World War II in front of thousands. In Big Bear Walker has performed nine tribute shows to Joni Mitchell, Nat King Cole, Clooney and Patsy Cline during events like “Concert on the Green” and hospital fundraisers. The onetime South Bay singer performed with jazz trios, big bands and piano accompaniment at Los Angeles hot spots like “W” Hotel, Manhattan Bar & Grill and Pointe 705.
Her CD “Love at Christmas” was recorded with renowned jazz musicians Michael O’Neil, Tony Dumas, David Witham and Ralph Penland, all from George Benson’s road band. Her latest studio recording “Here’s to Life” is a collection of beautiful inspirational music, arranged and produced by Peter Sprague.
Tickets are $75 and dressy attire is suggested. The evening at the Pines (350 Alden Rd.) is a fundraiser for the Bear Valley Center for Spiritual Enrichment.
Call (909) 866-3200 or 866-5400.