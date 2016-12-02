Grammy-winning band Los Lobos headlines, there’s terrific tributes to Led Zeppelin and Sublime, Winter Kickoff Party and New Year’s Eve bash with free admission.

The Cave Big Bear is rocking in December with top shelf performers and Friday Night Bands with local musicians. The mountain’s hot concert venue is the place to party with intimate club-like setting where every seat is front and center and dance floor stretches up to the stage. State-of-the-art lighting and sound system enhance the concert experience as do special effects like lasers, fog machines, even “snow” periodically falling, as The Cave presents amazing artists.

Like LOS LOBOS on Friday, Dec. 30, multiple Grammy-winning artists who rocketed to stardom in 1987 with their cover of Richie Valens’ “La Bamba.” The song topped US charts as well as the UK and several other countries. The band’s mix of rock and roll, Tex-Mex, blues, rockabilly, Nortenos, country and other genres has been featured on well over a dozen albums featuring songs like “Will the Wolf Survive,” “One Time One Night,” “Come On, Let’s Go,” “Don’t Worry Baby, “Kiko and the Lavendar Moon” and more. Including an album of Disney covers!

Los Lobos scored the movie “Desperado” in 1995 and the album “How Will the Wolf Survive” was named to Rolling Stone Magazine’s Top 500 of all-time. The band continues to travel worldwide including a recent European tour with a virtually original lineup, all of which led Los Lobos to be nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. Los Lobos has performed alongside the likes of U2, Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead and will play at Stagecoach in April 2017, but see this amazing band in a much more intimate setting with tickets starting at just $40.

Other Cave concerts include ZEPPELIN USA as it presents an acoustical reproduction of the legendary band’s sound on Saturday, Dec. 3. When Zeppelin USA first presented its ultimate tribute to the ultimate rock band the show was so good the band had been rebooked by the second song and now it’s a Cave favorite. The attention to musical detail is incredible, with special recognition of Led Zeppelin’s famous guitar riffs and haunting vocals.

This isn’t a band that dresses the part; it’s professional Las Vegas and Southland musicians letting their talents do the talking, putting on a great show that has its own touches. “Kashmir “is a particular highlight along with “Black Dog” and “Stairway to Heaven.” Tickets start at $23.75.

40 OZ. TO FREEDOM presents its top tribute to Sublime at The Cave one week later on Dec. 10. Winners of the 2010 San Diego Best Tribute Band award, 40 Oz. to Freedom has traveled throughout the country and Canada since forming in 2007, with a tight lineup that includes drummer Carlos Perez, who also beats for Las Vegas hip hot artist Big B.

Playing top venues with thumping bass lines, rad beats, and shredding guitar riffs topped off with soul quenching vocals, the band duplicates the original Sublime sound on songs like “Get Out,” “Badfish,” “Right Back” and “40 Oz. to Freedom.” Tickets start at only $13.

Friday Night Bands sees top local groups take The Cave stage at 7 p.m. Catch hot local talent and full drink service including offerings from Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. The minimal $10 cover includes hot dog, popcorn and soda.

And don’t miss the Winter Kickoff Party on Dec. 23 featuring Warren Miller’s latest movie, “Here, There & Everywhere” (story page 5) and the free New Year’s Eve bash on Dec. 31 (story page 9). Doors open for concerts at 6:30 p.m. with opening acts an hour later.

The Cave Big Bear; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

Share and Enjoy