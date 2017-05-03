Los Lonely Boys returns the day of the Big Bear Time Trial and the long-awaited tribute to rock legends Queen finally arrives before that.

May is a big month at The Cave Big Bear with a terrific concert schedule that also includes top tributes to the Doors and Eagles. The month opens with Grammy-nominated P.O.D.and features L.A. Guns, longtime favorites on the Sunset Strip. All in anticipation of a summer that will include a holiday weekend of Dick Dale and Ted Nugent, Colin Hay of Men at Work and Blue Oyster Cult in the fall!

LOS LONELY BOYS returns to The Cave Friday, May 19. Stick around after Amgen Tour of California’s Big Bear Time Trial for a Grammy-winning band best known of course for the megahit single “Heaven,” which reached #1 on the adult contemporary chart, #16 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #11 in the Top 40. “Heaven” was featured in Guitar Hero: On Tour and the song earned Los Lonely Boys a Grammy Award in 2005.

Los Lonely Boys since followed up with top songs like “More Than Love” and “Onda,” both nominated for Grammys in 2006. The group has recorded “I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love” with Carlos Santana for his album All That I Am. Recently Los Lonely Boys released the album “Revelation.” Thee Commons opens and ticket prices start at $39.

P.O.D. (Payable on Death) is at The Cave Friday, May 5, its first visit to the intimate venue where every seat is feet from the stage. Among the band’s many chart-topping hits is the #1 single “Lost in Paradise” which received three Grammy nominations. Others are “Southtown,” “Alive,” “Youth of the Nation” and “Boom.”

The album Satellite went triple platinum and P.O.D. has racked up four #1 music videos and contributed songs to several movie soundtracks. Cope 10 opens and tickets start at $20.

Wild Child with Dave Brock’s Doors Experience on Saturday, May 6 is the closest thing to reliving an actual Doors concert that there is. Doors members have lavished praise on Wild Child which for 20 years has painstakingly striven to reproduce an actual Doors concert experience from the late 1960’s.

Lead singer Brock brings the voice, look and essence of the late Jim Morrison to life. He has been singing the late star’s music since grabbing the lead in the “Jim Morrison Rock Opera” produced by the late legend’s sister before starting Wild Child, which uses the same instruments the Doors were playing over 40 years ago.

Two years ago the band produced a 22 song live concert double CD of songs The Doors made popular along with songs from the band’s last album that were never done live with Morrison before his untimely death. The band tours internationally playing to packed venues and is a Cave favorite. Minor Strut opens. Tickets $20.

QUEEN NATION formed over a decade ago and makes its first visit to The Cave May 13. The band rocked Anaheim Stadium after an Angels game and its performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the Roxy in Hollywood has been a Youtube hit. No wonder either; Gregory Finsley on vocals and keyboards belts out the song in the true style of the late Queen singer Freddie Mercury.

Guitarist Mike McManus is tasked with trying to match the great Brian May lick for lick and really rips on “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Pete Burke on drums and Parker Combs as Roger Taylor and John Deacon respectively round out a tight band that pays homage to the golden age of vintage Queen shows with songs like “We Will Rock You/We are the Champions,” “You’re My Best Friend,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and more.

Queen Nation has played in front of thousands at festivals and casinos but The Cave’s intimate setting will really make this show go off. Whitesnake’d opens and tickets start at only $15.

L.A. GUNS featuring Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns is on Saturday, May 20. Both Lewis and Guns have long associations with the high-octane rock band going back three decades with millions of records sold and numerous world tours. Guns is also known for founding supergroup Brides of Destruction which included Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue.

The band’s hit “The Ballad of Jayne” was an MTV hit and reached #33 on the charts. The band is noted for screaming guitar on songs like “One More Reason,” “Never Enough,” “Down in the City” and more. Tickets start at $20.

DESPERADO returns with its ultimate tribute to The Eagles over Memorial Day weekend May 27. Five talented lead vocalists and instrumentalists have honed their musical skills in a variety of professional projects and then focused their efforts on the music of one of the most popular bands of the 70’s. It’s an all-live presentation with no back tracks or samples

Desperado members have worked with Don Felder, J.D. Souther and Chris Farmer who played for Eagle Timothy B. Schmit’s solo project so they have a head start on the music. Not that they needed it; there’s guys who have traveled the world performing with the Beach Boys, Dick Dale, David Ruffin of the Temptations, Sam Moore of Sam & Dave and others.

None of which is news to people who have seen Desperado at Big Bear shows or Fremont Street Experience, Spotlight 29 casino, and at performances throughout the Southwest. As an added bonus, Morgan Leigh Band opens, headliners themselves. Tickets start at only $15.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shows at 7:30. The Cave; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

Share and Enjoy