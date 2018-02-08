New Orleans-inspired food and drink, dancing to music by jazz and boogie woogie star Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne and his band, and a host of surprises highlight Big Bear Chamber of Commerce’s Mardi Gras Dance Party on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Held from 5-10 p.m. at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, the evening promises to be Big Bear’s party of the year with live and silent auctions, tribute to the Valley’s firefighters, and dancing to internationally-acclaimed and multiple award-winning artist Wayne and his very talented band. Guests will enjoy Cajun-theme buffet, specialty cocktails, Mardi Gras decorations and more during the Chamber of Commerce’s premier fundraiser of the year.
“There’s no boogie woogie-blues piano man out there today who pounds the 88s with the conviction of Kenny `Blues Boss’ Wayne,” aptly noted the Chicago Sun Times. The zoot-suited Wayne has headlined many international concerts and festivals including Edmonton’s Labatt Blues Festival, Koktebel Jazz Festival and Southside Shuffle in Port Credit, Ontario.
Wayne’s nine album releases have garnered tremendous acclaim including three Juno Award nominations in Canada for Best Blues and/or Gospel Albums before finally winning the honor in 2006 for Let it Loose. His 2016 release Jumpin’ and Boppin’ was a throwback to classic, rollicking jump blues style of yesteryear. No wonder Living Blues Magazine named him “Most Outstanding Musician” (Keyboard) in 2015. He was a Boogie Woogie Piano Hall of Fame Inductee at 2017 Cincinnati Blues Festival.
“We’re excited to bring a musician of Kenny Wayne’s stature to Big Bear,” said Marlene Cain, Chairman of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce.
Tickets for fun-filled Mardi Gras Dance Party are just $75 per person which includes buffet dinner, dancing and more, or $85 includes roundtrip Mountain Transit transportation. Tables of eight are priced at $600 and selling quickly. Reserve your tickets or tables before they’re gone by calling the Chamber at (909) 866-4607 ext. 3 or online at bigbearchamber.com.