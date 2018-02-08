http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/valentines-dessert-concert/

Valentines Dessert Concert 7 p.m. with concert choir, soloists, featured performers. $10, $5 students. (909) 585-6892

Treat your true love to sweets and sounds when Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department hosts its Valentine’s Dessert Concert on Friday, February 9.

“Sweets for the Sweet” at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria features a selection of decadent desserts as guests are serenaded by the Concert Choir, soloists and featured performers. Send a Val-O-Gram (singing telegram) to your Valentine, delivered b members of Concert Choir. Each Val-O-Gram recipient receives a card, treats and special song.

Tickets are just $10, $5 students and are available at the door. Seating is limited and is on a first come, first served basis.

All proceeds benefit the Performing Arts Department to help provide activities offered to performing arts students.

BBHS is at 351 Maple Lane in Big Bear City. For details call (909) 585-6892.