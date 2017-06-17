Six top tribute concerts—doubleheaders each!—highlight the 12th season of “Music in the Mountains” summer series at Discovery Center, beginning with Kenny Metcalf as Elton John on June 24.

Metcalf starts with the look of the glitzy rock star complete with bell-bottoms, platforms, glitter and sequins, then moves on to the sound while playing piano and on vocals. Favorites like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Candle in the Wind” and so many more are masterfully performers by Metcalf, handpicked to be on AXS-TV’s “World Greatest Tribute Bands” and given the thumbs-up by Mark Cuban and Ryan Seacrest.

His eight member band recreates the feel of the star’s 1970’s and `80’s concerts so accurately it caught the eyes and ears of Caleb Quaye, John’s original guitarist, who said “(Metcalf) sounds just like him vocally and his piano playing and stage antics…are so accurate you wonder if you haven’t been transported back in time.”

Metcalf is especially focused on Elton John’s early years and wowed a national audience during a live performance at The Roxy. He brings to life an Elton show circa 1975 with a complete audio and visual experience that dazzled the audience at The Cave Big Bear three years ago. The Winehouse Experience featuring Mia Karter opens with tribute to the late Amy Winehouse.

Music in the Mountains continues July 8 with longtime favorite Jim Curry performing the music of the late John Denver. He sang the music for the CBS television movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story and is joined by wife Ann and several of his band members who played with the late musician.

The evening features a wide selection of Denver’s vast legacy of multiplatinum hits, tunes like “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Calypso,” “Grandma’s Feather Bed” and “Annie’s Song.” Curry’s repetoire includes Denver fan favorites like “The Eagle and the Hawk” and “Country Roads.” Taylor Made opens with its tribute to James Taylor.

The third event of the series on July 22 features tributes to the Doobie Brothers and Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. China Grove headlines with a lineup that as Doobies Inc. has been playing iconic songs like “Black Water,” “Jesus is Just Alright,” ”South City Midnight Lady” and of course the band’s namesake tune for years. Turn the Page presents the Ultimate Tribute to Bob Seger.

DSB is the Next Best Thing to Journey, headlining August 5. Live from Earth opens with its tribute to 80’s favorite Pat Benatar. James Garner’s Tribute to Johnny Cash with special guest Shari Rowe is on Aug. 19 before the September 2 finale with returning favorites Led Zepagain and The Long Run with Experience the Eagles.

General admission tickets for all shows are $38 as guests bring their own lawn chairs and sit under the trees. Bench seating is $48. Gates open at 5 p.m. with shows starting at 6. Purchase tickets online at mountainsfoundation.org or call Discovery Center at (909) 866-3437.

