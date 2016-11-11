Enjoy an E-ticket month of entertainment in November at The Cave Big Bear with the Expendables, Emerson Drive and English Beat.

Toss in a night of laughs during the first Big Bear Comedy Festival and Friday Night Bands featuring top local talent, and the mountain’s hot concert venue is the place to party with intimate club-like setting where every seat is front and center and a dance floor stretches up to the stage.

State-of-the-art lighting and sound system enhance the concert experience as do special effects like lasers, fog machines, even “snow” periodically falling, as The Cave presents amazing artists.

The Cave is Big Bear’s place to party with Friday Night Bands as local groups take the stage at 7 p.m. Catch hot local talent and full drink service including offerings from Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. The minimal $10 cover includes hot dog, popcorn and soda.

THE EXPENDABLES make their first appearance at The Cave Saturday, Nov. 12, bringing a sound that ranges from reggae and ska to surf rock.

Featuring four longtime friends, Geoff Weers, Adam Patterson, Raul Bianchi and Ryan DeMars, The Expendables formed in 1997 and the band’s first three full-length independent releases sold over 40,000 units despite no physical distribution or record label.

2010 saw The Expendables rocket to fame with the release of Prove It, which debuted at #158 on the Billboard Top 200, #30 on its Independent charts, and #4 on Billboard’s Heatseekers. It also reached #15 on iTunes Top 200 and #5 of iTunes Alternative Charts.

Notable hits include “Bowl for Two” and “Sacrifice,” made famous as a playable song in the video game Guitar Hero World Tour.” The Expendables have toured with 311, Pepper, Less Than Jake, Kottonmouth Kings, G Love & Special Sauce and Slightly Stoopid, and is signed to the latter’s band’s Stoopid Records label. The Expendables headlined the Ladera Skateboards Winter Blackout 2012 Tour. Tickets are $28.

EMERSON DRIVE headlines The Cave on Nov. 19. The Canadian band has been a force in country music for over a decade, with a slew of hits and electrifying stage shows that have made the band audience favorites. Hits like “I Should Be Sleeping,” “Call Into Me,” “Last One Standing” and the chart-topping ballad “Moments” have earned Emerson Drive numerous ACM and CMA country award nominations in the United States.

Last year Emerson Drive released its first EP album, Tilt-a-Whirl with three top sings, “Who We Are,” “Till the Summer’s Gone” and “Good Hurt.” Canadian charts have been as kind to the band as the American counterparts.

Opening is special guest the Morgan Leigh Band. Tickets start at $25.

THE ENGLISH BEAT returns to The Cave the evening after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25. The band’s version of “Tears of a Clown” is legendary and The Beat still pounds with covers of the Staple Singers classic “I’ll Take You There.” “I Confess” is as powerful today as when KROQ was giving it massive airplay in 1982. Led by Dave Wakeling on lead vocals and guitar, the band brings energy to the stage.

“Mirror in the Bathroom,” “Can’t Get Used to Losing You,” “Hands Off, She’s Mine” and many more hits have made the touring band a favorite with fans by blending multiple styles, like ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk. The band’s hit “Save it For Later” was covered by both Pete Townshend and Pearl Jam. Tickets are $23.

One night later on Nov. 26 is Wild Child with Dave Brock’s DOORS EXPERIENCE, the closest thing to reliving an actual Doors concert that there is. Doors members have lavished praise on Wild Child which for 20 years has painstakingly striven to reproduce an actual Doors concert from the late 1960’s.

Lead singer Brock brings the voice, look and essence of the late Jim Morrison to life. He has been singing the late star’s music since grabbing the lead in the “Jim Morrison Rock Opera” produced by the late legend’s sister before starting Wild Child, which uses the same instruments the Doors were playing over 40 years ago.

Two years ago the band produced a 22 song live concert double CD of songs The Doors made popular along with songs from the band’s last album that were never done live with Morrison before his untimely death. The band tours internationally playing to packed venues around the globe and has been a favorite at previous Cave shows and also Discovery Center’s summer concert series. Tickets start at $20.

One week later on December 3 the music of Led Zeppelin comes to life with ZEPPELIN USA. When Zeppelin USA first presented its ultimate tribute to the ultimate rock band the show was so good the band had been rebooked by the second song and now it’s a Cave favorite. The attention to musical detail is incredible, with special recognition of Led Zeppelin’s famous guitar riffs and haunting vocals.

This isn’t a band that dresses the part; it’s professional Las Vegas and Southland musicians letting their talents do the talking, putting on a great show that has its own touches. “Kashmir “is a particular highlight along with “”Black Dog” and Stairway to Heaven.” Tickets start at $23.75.

Doors open for all shows at 6:30 p.m. with opening acts an hour later.

The Cave Big Bear; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

