The chance to compete with top female pro snowboarders like Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis, just back from the PyeongChang Games, Hannah Teter and others. Not one but four concerts on the deck plus festival village. And all of it free!

Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro moves to its new location at Bear Mountain March 17-18, easily the biggest on-snow local event in years. Previously held at Breckenridge, it’s one of the first major post-2018 Olympic events and the World Cup worthy cash purse is expected to draw many top ranked snowboarders.

Yet Supergirl Snow Pro, held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday, aspires to do more than just showcase the top female snowboarders. Over 100 ladies will get to participate too during pro-am snowboardcross and halfpipe competitions as they get to ride side-by-side with the world’s best. Registration is free ($20 reservation deposit is refunded at the event, register online at SupergirlSnowPro.com) and the idea is for pros to mentor, nurture and encourage the next generation of snowboarding pros.

Jacobellis (story page 2 of March 2018 Big Bear Today) leads Saturday’s snowboardcross event featuring four divisions with pros plus ages 8-11, 12-15 and 16 and over. And there’s no one better to learn the tricks of the trade from; she finished fourth in PyeongChang, a mere .03 seconds from bronze, and is a 10-time X-Games gold medalist.

On Sunday it’s halfpipe for the pros along with divisions for age 10-15 and 16 and over. Hosted by three-time Olympian Teter, who won gold at the 2006 Torino Games and silver in Vancouver in 2010 and is an eight-time World Cup medalist.

“Yes the racers will put on a show but we’ll not have any coaches around,” Jacobellis said in an interview right after the Olympics. “But we’ll also ride the mountain while the girls tag along and interact with us. It’s a family-friendly, team-oriented environment with top U.S. pros.

“It’s incredibly important to lay the foundation for the future of women’s snowboarding, and this event does an amazing job of empowering women and putting pros and amateurs together in a unique environment so that we can pass along our experiences to the next generation,” Jacobellis said.

Even if you’re not competing, there’s a lot happening at Supergirl Snow Pro. Two concerts each day in the afternoon feature top talent on stage.

At the Festival Village there’s fitness and yoga classes, female DJs, workshops, autographs, giveaways, sponsor booths and more. Recent snow and aggressive snowmaking has made for the best conditions of the season just in time for Supergirl Snow Pro, with Southern California’s only halfpipe in prime condition.

“I’d love for girls to make new friends at Supergirl, maybe international ones at that,” Jacobellis said. “And to find their love of sport, this one or others. And to develop the confidence that they can accomplish anything in life.”

This is the first event of the 2018 Supergirl Pro Series, now in its 12 year, the only large-scale, all-female action sports competition series. Over 250 top women athletes from around the globe will compete in the events.

Past participants include Jamie Anderson, Gretchen Bleiler, Christy Prior, Kjersti Buaas, Sarka Pancochova and others, so expect the sport’s biggest names to show up including most of the U.S. Olympic team from PyeongChang. The lineup is expected to include some 26 elite pros plus still more top amateurs.

February’s natural snow plus the best snowmaking conditions of the season—finally—are making for some real March madness on the slopes as skiers and snowboarders scramble to get their turns in. At press time there’s 30-plus open runs between Snow Summit and Bear Mountain with over 120 jibs and jumps.

All of which makes for great Spring Break skiing and riding that should continue through March, maybe even to Easter Sunday. “Bear Break” is a week-long bash with fun in the sun at Bear Mountain March 24-April 1. Look for events like pond skimming, great product demos and giveaways, and music on the deck that may even include big-name concert acts, so check bigbeartodaymag.com for updates.

Call (844) GO-2-BEAR.