The Cave Big Bear is the place to party after dark in February with concerts every Saturday and most Fridays, including headliner country star Pam Tillis, awesome tribute shows and more.

State-of-the-art lighting and sound system enhance the concert experience as do special effects like lasers, fog machines, even “snow” periodically falling. Plus The Cave has full cocktail service including craft beers from Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. and every seat is front and center as guests enjoy top shelf entertainment in an intimate setting.

Start the month off right on Feb. 3 when Turn the Page presents its amazing tribute to the great BOB SEGER and his Silver Bullet Band. The Sam Morrison Band presents a show that is much more than just a tribute as audiences are often left wondering if the sound is lip synched or features backing tracks; actually every note is live performed by a group that has sold over 750,000 downloads of its Seger tribute CD on Itunes and Spotify.

Featured on CNBC as one of the nation’s top tribute bands—and last fall recorded live for season 7 of AXS-TV’s “America’s Greatest Tribute Bands” at the Whiskey A Go-Go—Turn the Page has toured the country. Songs like “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “Night Moves,” “Against the Wind” and namesake “Turn the Page” take audiences back to their youth. The playlist is practically endless with Seger’s ten consecutive platinum albums. Tickets start at just $15. Gary Watson Band opens.

PUDDLE OF MUDD has sold over seven million albums and brings a string of mainstream rock hit singles to The Cave on Feb. 4. Their major label debut “Come Clean” sold over five million copies itself and the 2007 release “Psycho” was a smash single from the album “Famous” which was also certified gold.

Thus earning Puddle of Mudd Billboard’s #1 Mainstream Rock Song of the year and #2 Rock Band of the Year, finishing behind Foo Fighters. Other hit Puddle of Mudd songs include “Blurry” and “Spin You Around.” Tickets start at $25 and audiences never know what to expect at a Puddle of Mudd show. Heavy rock group hiPNOSTIC opens.

Heavy metal meets mariachi when METALACHI returns to The Cave Feb. 11. The world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band puts on a rockin’ show and is heading out on a nationwide tour that includes shows in Las Vegas, Omaha, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Chicago.

The band has drawn praise that ranges from National Public Radio, Vegas Seven Magazine and Good Day L.A. to Slayer’s Dave Lombardo, who marvels at the way Metalachi blends two music genres into one intense sound. Look for Metalachi on America’s Got Talent June 23 but see the band up close and personal at The Cave with tickets starting at $15. Manantial De Fuego opens.

PAM TILLIS TRIO headlines Friday, Feb. 17. OINGO BOINGO tribute band Dead Man’s Party takes The Cave stage one night later on Feb. 18 with its highly-touted reproduction of the original band’s classics. The eight-piece band has been fashioned after Oingo Boingo’s original lineup and features three-piece horn section, guitar, bass, keyboards and drums. Plus a frontman who makes a convincing Danny Elfman!

Dead Man’s Party has been together for 15 years and is the original tribute band, “Elfo-Approved” by Oingo Boingo founder Richard Elfman. Through the years the band has been joined on stage by former original members like John Avila, Steve Bartek and Johnny “Vatos” Hernandez. Fans hear all the Boingo hits. Obviously “Dead Man’s Party” but other favorites like “Weird Science,” “No One Lives Forever,” “Just Another Day” and more. Tickets $18.

PATO BANTON brings a night of reggae to The Cave Friday, Feb. 24. Banton’s 2000 release “Life is a Miracle” received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album and he’s worked with UB40 and Sting among others.

He’s also been playing with Chico-based group Mystic Roots and his live shows are a mix of reggae and reflection, always engaging. Tickets start at just $15. BEATLES VS. STONES closes out the month on Feb. 25. And be sure to catch KISSED ALIVE tribute to Kiss on March 3 at Polar Plunge Pre-Party.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with shows at 7:30. The Cave; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or thecavebigbear.com.

