http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/pre-st-patricks-party/

Pre-St. Patrick’s Day Party at Wyatt’s with live music by California Celts, specials. No cover. (909) 585-3000.

Join the California Celts for a little pre-St. Patrick’s Day fun at Wyatt’s Grill and Saloon at the Convention Center on Friday, March 16.

Get in the Irish spirit with a popular Southland band that begins every set with a Celtic parade featuring bagpipes, brass and drums. The band’s repetoire includes Scottish jibs, Irish standards, Celtic originals and songs of California. If they look familiar it’s because you’ve seen them before, closing Oktoberfest last fall with their German version Kalifornia Krauts.

For more fun there’s cabbage bowling, Irish jig and Wearing of the Green contests plus wishing well. The family-friendly bash includes kids arts and crafts, bounce house, and games benefitting North Shore Elementary Dance Team.

Corned beef and cabbage for $11.99 joins Wyatt’s usual western menu and there’s green beer, Irish coffee and Guiness. Plus specialties like Nutty Irishman and Shamrock Sour. Doors open at 4 p.m. with band at 6 and no cover.