Join the California Celts for a little pre-St. Patrick’s Day fun at Wyatt’s Grill and Saloon on Friday, March 16.
Get in the Irish spirit with a popular Southland band that begins every set with a Celtic parade featuring bagpipes, brass and drums. The band’s repetoire includes Scottish jibs, Irish standards, Celtic originals and songs of California. If they look familiar it’s because you’ve seen them before, closing Oktoberfest last fall with their German version Kalifornia Krauts. The band is energetic and really knows how to play to the audience.
For more fun there’s cabbage bowling, Irish jig and Wearing of the Green contests plus wishing well. The family-friendly bash includes kids arts and crafts, bounce house, and games benefiting North Shore Elementary Dance Team.
Corned beef and cabbage for $11.99 joins Wyatt’s usual western menu and there’s green beer, Irish coffee and Guiness. Plus specialties like Nutty Irishman and Shamrock Sour. Doors open at 4 p.m. with band at 6 and no cover.
St. Patrick’s Day itself at Wyatt’s features live music by Revelator with Terry McRaven on March 17. The following weekend sees more good times with Southern Spirit playing Friday, March 23 and country dancing on Saturday, March 24. Explore new items on Wyatt’s menu like it’s popular clam chowder and sink your teeth into massive half-pound burgers and chicken sandwiches.
Wyatt’s at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake (42900 Big Bear Blvd.) is open Wednesdays with DJ Evan, Fridays and Saturdays with live bands or country dancing. Call (909) 585-3000.