The first bald eagle count of the season isn’t till a week later but folks can still see a real `Eagle’ live in concert on Friday, December 1 at The Cave Big Bear.
Timothy B. Schmit of the supergroup The Eagles makes his first Big Bear appearance. Best known as the longtime bassist and vocalist for legendary band, Schmit’s career has entailed much more than just The Eagles. The former Poco star lent his talents to Toto’s “Africa,” Bob Seger’s “Fire Lake,” Crosby, Stills and Nash’s “Wasted on the Way” and numerous tracks by Steely Dan. Plus he’s played internationally with Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band and toured with Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Band.
Now he visits The Cave in support of his recent album, Leap of Faith, a strong mix of rock, country, Americana, R&B, even a little reggae. It’s his first album in seven years, the last drawing solid reviews. Writing and recording between stints touring with the Eagles has kept him busy–and the group has announced plans for a 2018 tour– but solo Schmit puts on a great show. Catch this rock and roll legend from just feet away with tickets starting at just $45.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30.
The Cave Big Bear is at 40789 Village Dr. Call (909) 878-0204 or www.thecavebigbear.com.
What is big bear.? I sang lead with Eaglemania here out of New Jersey for 7 years. I would love to hear what other plans you have .