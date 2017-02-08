Wow! What pow!

A season’s-full of snowfall in January made for the most incredible conditions at Snow Summit and Bear Mountain. As February arrives all trails, lifts, parks and pipes are open, there’s stashes in the trees and canyons to be enjoyed…suffice it to say the conditions are the best they’ve been at the Big Bear resorts in years!

All thanks to over 100 inches of January snow that fell bringing the season total to 140 and counting. Two full-service resorts accessed by one lift ticket mean there’s over 20 lifts servicing 55+ runs to handle your winter fix with a free shuttle running between them every 30 minutes. Purchase tickets at least 72 hours in advance and save up to 20%.

Bear’s canyons take the resort to a Colorado-like level when there’s snow. But you don’t have to head to Bow or Deer Canyons to experience off-piste at Bear. Many areas, like Silver Mountain, west of Park Run at the top, and more sport terrific tree skiing and with base depths up to 60 inches at press time there’s plenty of goods to go around.

The nation’s #1 Park as voted by Transworld Snowboarding is shaping up nicely at Bear with 32 snow features and 55 jibs at press time spread around the resort—and more being added daily. Including quarter pipes and the Southland’s only standard halfpipe and competition-quality Superpipe with 17’ sidewalls. There’s also the new three-pack on Lower Park Run.

Red Bull Plaza, the urban-inspired park within The Park on Park Run is also going off. There’s jibs for all abilities with a feature list that includes favorites from Hot Dawgz and Hand Rails summer events. And the Ride Through, which debuted at 2013 HDHR and is essentially a giant shipping container, about 30 feet in length after 10 feet was cut off.

Pillars keep it about two feet off the snow so riders slide into and out of the box getting nice air at the end, hit the sides like it was a wall ride or bang off it. Or jump off the lip. The Creeper Wall is another on the list, which debuted at 2014 HDHR.

Snow Summit also muscles up nicely in big years with tree stashes all around and lines everywhere. Of course the Chair 6 bowl runs get bigger and are awesome now with not just favorites like The Wall, Olympic, Off Chute and Dicky’s, but tree riding in between them as well. With four top-to-bottom runs serviced by both high speed quad chairs, Snow Summit always moves skiers and snowboarders around well. Helped greatly by upper mountain lifts like Chair 10 servicing Jo’s, Tommi’s, Perfect Pitches and Sugarpine, and Chair 7 with Timber Ridge and Seven Down.

Snow Summit continues to offer plenty of park itself, on Zyzzx and upper and lower Westridge, with 39 snow features and 25 jibs at press time. Including itty bitty hitties found in the Family Park on Chair 9 on fun runs like Cruiser and Mainstream. Chair 3 also provides access to park features plus popular runs like Ego Trip. And talking about rarely open runs now doing business, check out Summit’s East Why and Last Chance.

It’s a “Super” weekend at Bear Mountain as the National Football League prepares to determine its season champion. Get psyched for football on Feb. 4 with the Bear Bowl featuring competition between industry teams. For the big game on Feb. 5 the resorts are offering $51 lift tickets. Wear your favorite team’s jersey—not required for discount—and enjoy all the snow before game time at 3:30 p.m. Bear hosts a viewing party at Method’s Sports Bear with big screens and food and drink specials.

Other highlights this month include radio promotional dates at both resorts with plenty of sounds and swag. In addition to KROQ’s “Storm the Mountain” (story page 7) KOLA-FM is doing a live remote from Snow Summit on Feb. 4 and Magic 92.5 Street Team will be at the resort on Feb. 18, both from noon-2 p.m. 91X Street Team is at Bear Feb. 10 and 17 and KGB-FM 101.5 is on the deck Feb. 11, all noon-2.

Call the Big Bear resorts at (909) 866-5766.

