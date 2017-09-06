There’s a new September 9-10 date but it’s the same great event when the popular fishing tournament cosponsored by Holloway’s Marina, Big Bear Marina and Western Outdoor News returns for its 13 year on the lake.

Troutfest has become one of the premier fishing tournaments in the region and for good reason: everyone who enters gets goodie bag stuffed with line, hooks, sinkers and more, and someone will take home a boat and trailer valued at almost $20,000.

Trout have landed trucks for lucky anglers in past years and there’s again tons of prizes at stake. The lake is stocked in advance of the event to make sure anglers enjoy heavy-hitting action.

Every entry has one-in-a-thousand or better chance to take home the grand raffle prize: a Klamath 16 ft. EXW boat package with trailer and 40 hp Mercury Four Stroke, valued at $19,500. All participants receive one raffle ticket—no others are sold—for prizes that also include exotic fishing trips, getaways, fishing gear and more. Tens of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes are up for grabs during the event and there’s a special raffle for juniors.

All anglers are eligible for the blind bogey contest worth thousands of dollars,, in which $20 from each entry fee is put into a pool with 25% of the proceeds going to fishermen whose catches come closest to predetermined weights. A $15,000 trout plant in advance of the event plus fish raised in Municipal Water District’s own pens are released prior to the tourney.

Fishing gets underway each day at 6:30 a.m. and continues till 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. The $75 entry includes lunch, blind bogey contest and raffle ticket. Registration is limited to 1,000 anglers and the first 600 to sign up receive the free well-stocked goodie. To register call (949) 366-0248 or visit bigbear.com.

Filling the date Troutfest used to have, the first Fall Fishing Festival is on Sept. 29-Oct. 1. The three-day tagged trout event hosted by Big Bear Lake Fishing Association begins Friday with an education program teaching its Youth Fishing Club and all interested persons beginning fishing techniques for the lake.

The tournament is Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tagged fish caught during the tournament can be redeemed at Bosco’s Bait and Tackle at Pine Knot Marina for prizes that include lodging, restaurant gift certificates, charter fishing tours, equipment and more.

Entry fee is $70 (16 and under $30) and proceeds go towards stocking fish in the lake. bigbearfishingassociation. org or call (909) 936-3913.

Share and Enjoy