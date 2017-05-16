http://bigbeartodaymag.com/event/free-amgen-welcome-party-at-the-cave/

The Cave Big Bear hosts the opening night party for the Amgen Tour of California’s Big Bear Time Trial on Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. with a free concert featuring the amazing Morgan Leigh Band.

The Morgan Leigh Band is one of the Southland’s up and coming high energy country bands and has opened for Pat Benatar, Loverboy, Jamie O’Neal, Craig Wayne Boyd, James Otto, Sammy Kershaw, Phil Vassar and Juice Newton among others.

Lead vocalist Leigh is a country star who has been seen on “American Idol” Season 12 and 14 and is a Texaco Country Showdown State Winner and American Country Star finalist. She’s also performed the National Anthem at the PRCA Rodeo Finals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and the San Diego Padres. Morgan Leigh Band returns to The Cave over Memorial Day weekend to open for Desperado’s tribute to the Eagles on Saturday, May 27.

First 50 to show up at The Cave get free Pub Fest admission. Plus there’s free appetizers and meet and greet with cycling celebs and special guests.

The remainder of the weekend includes free organized ride on Saturday, Friday night concert at The Cave Big Bear featuring Los Lonely Boys, Big Bear Lake Pub Fest, tour viewing parties and more. Call (909) 878-0204.