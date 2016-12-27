Where will you be when the ball drops in Times Square to ring in 2017? Sing Auld Lang Syne during several happenings, from family-friendly at Wyatt’s to fun at water’s edge at Boathouse Lakeside Tavern, stunning sunsets served at no extra charge.

Tradition continues with Snow Summit’s long-running Torchlight Parade celebrating the New Year on December 31 at 7 p.m. Some 250 torch (they’re actually flares but who cares)-bearing skiers and snowboarders slowly descend down Log Chute in a serpentining sea of light that can best be seen from the lake’s north shore—try East Boat Launch and Woodland Trail lots.

Snow Summit parties after the parade with winter carnival-theme New Year’s Eve party in the base area with fire dancers, stilt walkers, ice carvers, kid’s activities like face painting, bounce house and cosmic tubing. Plus musical performance by Long Beach Dub Allstars before the ball drops. Tickets are $40, $10 ages 13-20, $5 5-12, four and under free available at ticket windows or online. Call (909) 866-5766.

The Cave Big Bear has a free party beginning at 8 p.m. with live music and drink specials. There’s party favors and lots of lights, fog, sounds and even snow are the perfect way to ring in 2017. Ages 21 and over with no cover. (909) 878-0204.

Families will want to check out Wyatt’s Cafe and Saloon at the Convention Center for a New Year’s bash that welcomes kids as well as adults. Big Bear’s only family celebration features indoor bounce house, arts and crafts projects for ages 3-12, and arcade games plus headliner entertainment with the nationally renowned Doo Wah Riders.

For over 35 years the Doo Wah Riders have played “high energy country with a Cajun twist” around the country, appearing in concert with Garth Brooks, George Strait, Alabama, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Brooks and Dunn, Willie Nelson among others. The list also includes Waylon Jennings, Dolly Parton, Lone Star, Randy Travis and the Oak Ridge Boys and ranges from John Denver to Joan Jett.

The Doo Wah Riders recorded with Bryon Berline on his Grammy-nominated CD “Fiddle and a Song” and the band appeared in the movie “Basic Instinct,” playing their original song “Glowing in the Ashes.” The band appeared on TNN’s “Prime Time Country” as well as the prime time Dick Clark television production “Will You Marry Me?” A medley of classic western songs is a Doo Wah Riders staple and seeing a band of this caliber just feet away is a real treat.

The special New Year’s menu features a variety of affordable entrees, appetizers, desserts and special children’s meals. DJ Joe Vonesh spins a variety of country and Top 40 tunes and there’s free country dance lessons. Midnight features complimentary champagne toast and there’s plenty of party favors to ring in 2017. Children’s activities continue till 11 p.m.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with dancing at 7 and Doo Wah Riders taking the stage at 8. Wyatt’s is offering complimentary door-to-door take home service beginning at 9 p.m. Call for cover charge. Wyatt’s, known as one of Big Bear’s best dining values with hearty portions at wallet-friendly prices, is at the Convention Center (42900 Big Bear Blvd. at Division). Call (909) 585-3000.

Nottingham’s at Robinhood Resort features a special New Year’s dinner menu downstairs from 5-10 p.m. before the party upstairs. Doors open at 7 p.m. with live music at 9 p.m. featuring popular Izon Eden’s classic covers.

There’s cozy fireplaces, big screen TVs for football, shuffleboard and darts. The evening includes appetizers, desserts, champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Book in advance; Nottingham’s always sells out. Book a room for the night at Robinhood Resort and enjoy 10% savings by using discount coupon code BBTM. Call (909) 866-4644.

