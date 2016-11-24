Get ready for a rocking start to the holiday season when Village merchants host the 31st annual “Christmas in the Village” the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 25.

Santa’s Grand Entrance begins at 5 p.m. at the corner of Pine Knot and Village Dr. and the recently renovated business district with fire pits and seating is a great place to welcome the season—improved sound system too. The outdoor celebration features the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus on their traditional Big Bear sleigh—a City of Big Bear Lake fire engine—which delivers the couple right to the holiday house they’ll inhabit all season at 5:30 p.m. The Clauses then head to their little house for pictures and to pass out candy from 6-9 p.m.

Holiday entertainment again features Big Bear’s original Mountain Marvelettes. Tori Waner, Jodi Cline, Jessica Brasher and Kylar Carmody reunite for the event, singing holiday classics like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Deck the Halls” and others to go with their standard song list of hits from the 1940’s, `50’s and 60’s.

Don’t let their youth fool you; the Mountain Marvelettes have become a Big Bear phenomenon, appearing at events for the Arts Council and Discovery Center singing classic standards like “Lollipop” and “Sugartime.” Waner, Cline and Brasher all have starred in Community Arts Theater Society (CATS) shows, and Waner and Cline were each selected to join young singers from around the country in performing at Carnegie Hall.

The evening features master of ceremonies Steve Cassling and includes the tree lighting ceremony which illuminates an enormous and beautiful Village pine. Warm up with hot beverages offered by Big Bear Lion’s Club on the corner of Pine Knot and Village Dr. and huddle in front of outdoor fire pits in front of Copper Q, Amangela’s and The Cave.

Big Bear Lake dignitaries cruise up the street at 5 p.m. in Nottingham’s 1920 white touring bus. Arrive early to shop the 60-plus unique stores and restaurants in the Village before streets are closed to traffic at 4 p.m. Be sure to dress warm…just maybe there will be snow.

Once festivities have concluded it’s time to enjoy Voices of Christmas, strolling carolers dressed in Dickens-style attire singing traditional and contemporary songs a cappella till about 8:15 p.m. Professional singers—each a soloist in his or her own right—present over 100 songs and have been seen on the hit television show “Modern Family.” The group is affiliated with The Wonderelles who entertained at Christmas in the Village a few years ago.

Santa heads east on Saturday, Nov. 26 to ring in the holiday season at the Bear City Fire Station. Get in the holiday spirit with the tree lighting and caroling; please bring a dozen cookies. (909) 585-2362.

The tree lightings kick off a busy Big Bear holiday season. Santa will in his Village house for photos and Christmas wishes at the corner of the Village “L” every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26-December 24.

The Village will be festively decorated for the holidays with lots of activities on tap each weekend. Enjoy the brick-paved sidewalks and brilliant holiday lights that were so impressive last winter. And don’t miss seven carved bears and other woodland critters in a variety of poses scattered throughout the Village for amazing mountain selfies, some large enough to sit on. Post to Facebook or Instagram!

