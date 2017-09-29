The ultimate Halloween season party band and top shelf tributes to Def Leppard, Eagles and Journey. Plus rock favorites The Babys!

Call it Rocktober at The Cave Big Bear with top performers just feet away from the dance floor. Enjoy your favorite beverages including full bar and Big Bear Lake Brewing Co. selections with every seat front and center, plus special effects like state-of-the-art sound, laser lights, fog, even “snow” that periodically sprinkles the dance floor.

Being called the next best thing to DEF LEPPARD isn’t something tribute band Pyromania, at The Cave October 6, takes lightly. For 14 years the band has captured the music and essence of a rock group that has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. Pyromania has stunned audiences around the world with amazing recreations of Def Leppard, reproducing anthems like “ note-for-note.

The attention to detail earned the group an appearance on AXS-TV’s “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.” Notably the band has worked side-by-side with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen to raise awareness for his Raven Drum Foundation. Members of Pyromania have played, toured and recorded with Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell and the band is the only tribute personally promoted by Def Leppard.

The show also features a cool opening band. Metalabba features worldclass singers Lucienne Thomas and Dawn Lindsey backed by five top musicians in presenting metal-infused music by Abba. Tickets start at $15.

DEAD MAN’S PARTY on Oct. 7 is a tribute to OINGO BOINGO just in time for Halloween season! With its highly-touted reproduction of the original band’s classics, eight-piece Dead Man’s Party has been fashioned after Oingo Boingo’s original lineup and features three-piece horn section, guitar, bass, keyboards and drums. Plus a frontman who makes a convincing Danny Elfman.

Dead Man’s Party has been together for over 15 years and is the original tribute band, “Elfo-Approved” by Oingo Boingo founder Richard Elfman. Through the years the band has been joined on stage by former original members like John Avila, Steve Bartek and Johnny “Vatos” Hernandez. Fans hear all the Boingo hits. Obviously “Dead Man’s Party” but other favorites like “Weird Science,” “No One Lives Forever,” “Just Another Day” and more. Tickets start at just $18.

THE BABYS bring a mostly original lineup Oct. 14. Starting with original drummer Tony Brock, one of the world’s most explosive and technically proficient drummers who has been a pro since age 15. He’s joined by original lead guitar Wally Stocker and the pair have worked with major music heavyweights through the years, like Rod Stewart, Elton John and Air Supply (at The Cave December 30).

They’re joined by a talented band that includes John Bisaha, Joey Sykes, Frencesco Saglietti on keyboards and The Babettes: Holly Bisaha and Elisa Chadbourne. Take a modern journey down memory lane with hits like “Isn’t it Time” and “Every Time I Think of You,” both which skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard charts. But The Babys also have new music to play after releasing their first album in over 30 years, “I’ll Have Some of That,” in 2014. Tickets start at $20.

DESPERADO returns with its ultimate tribute to The Eagles on Oct. 21. Five talented lead vocalists and instrumentalists have honed their musical skills in a variety of professional projects and then focused their efforts on the music of one of the most popular bands of the 70’s. It’s an all-live presentation with no backing tracks or samples of any kind.

Desperado members have worked with Eagles Don Felder, J.D. Souther and Timothy B. Schmit (who also comes to The Cave Dec. 1) so they have a head start on the music. Not that they needed it; there’s guys who have traveled the world performing with the Beach Boys, Dick Dale, David Ruffin of the Temptations, Sam Moore of Sam & Dave and others.

None of which is news to people who have seen Desperado at Big Bear shows or on Fremont Street Experience, Spotlight 29 casino, and at performances throughout the Southwest. Tickets start at $15.

DSB on Oct. 28 is considered the next best thing to JOURNEY. Vegas Rocks! Magazine agreed, naming DSB top Journey tribute band as it captures the power and energy of the 1980’s supergroup and vocalist Steve Perry in their prime.

DSB has played national premier venues singing the many chart-topping Journey hits. Including at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood for “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” and selling out The Cave in a 2016 visit.

Locally DSB has developed a large following of fans with repeat performances at Taste of Anaheim at Anaheim Garden Walk, Brea Summerfest, Anthology in San Diego and other gigs. Juan del Castillo is amazing as he captures the legendary voice of Perry. Tickets start at $20.

All Shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The Cave Big Bear; 40789 Village Dr. (909) 878-0204 or www.thecavebigbear.com.

